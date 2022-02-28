School pupils told to ‘remain vigilant’ as requirement to wear face masks is dropped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

School pupils are being warned to “remain vigilant” as the requirement for them to wear face coverings in the classroom is lifted.

From Monday 28 February secondary school pupils will no longer need to wear a face covering while they are being taught in their classrooms.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says this is a “positive milestone”, but urges people to remain cautious in a bid to keep the virus under control.

She also says those who want to continue to wear a face covering in class should be supported to do so.

‘Covid-19 has not gone away’

Ms Somerville says although this restriction is being eased, “Covid-19 has not gone away”.

She said: “The last two years have been really tough for our children and young people.

“Teachers and support staff have also had to operate in a challenging environment, but all have worked incredibly hard to deliver a quality learning experience for pupils.

“The removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms is a positive milestone – it signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality.

“And of course, pupils and staff who continue to choose to wear face coverings in class will be supported in doing so.

“We must not forget that Covid-19 has not gone away – we all still need to be on our guard and exercise caution.”

She added: “The last thing I want is to have measures in place for a minute longer than is necessary, but as we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to be guided by scientific and expert advice.”

Face masks still needed in communal areas

Although the requirement for face masks in the classroom is being dropped, pupils and teachers will still need to wear one in communal areas of the school.

Other measures such as restrictions on assemblies and school visits for those starting primary and secondary school are also being eased from Monday 28 February.

And the wider restriction on everyone wearing face coverings in shops and on public transport will come to an end on March 21.