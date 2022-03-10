Scottish councils face ‘serious financial challenges’ with funding cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish councils face ‘serious financial challenges’ with funding cuts

Councils will face major financial difficulties in tackling poverty and recovering from Covid while funding is slashed, a watchdog has warned.
By Justin Bowie
March 10, 2022, 12:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
A report by the Accounts Commission revealed “uncertainty” for local authorities in the years ahead and warned they will likely have to revise economic plans.

The probe found a 4.2% real-terms cut in budgets between 2013-14 and 2020-21, when Covid funding is taken out.

Local governments across Scotland will be forced to increase council tax to help cover costs and deliver key services such as education.

Residents will have to pay more each month while they try to cope with the cost-of-living crisis as heating bills soar.

In December Highland Council agreed to offer support totalling £3 million to help those living in fuel poverty.

Energy bills are already set to rise.

While funds are squeezed, council tax will rise by 3% in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Orkney, Western Isles and Argyll and Bute.

Householders in Aberdeen already fork out more than any other area in the north and north-east.

Earlier this week, city councillors voted to spare the city from controversial cost-saving measures on Monday this week.

Holyrood funding for councils was agreed last week despite opposition criticism over cuts.

‘Uncertain’

The report warned: “The long-term funding position for councils remains uncertain, with significant challenges ahead as councils continue to manage and respond to the impact of Covid-19 on their services, finances and communities.”

The Scottish Government has been urged to set out multi-year spending budgets so that local councils can plan ahead while they face financial constraints.

Council bosses have said they will have to review current funding plans due to the impact of Covid.

Accounts commission chairman William Moyes said: “Councils face serious challenges, driven by financial constraints, increasing demands on service and resources.

“Alongside these longer-term issues are the financial uncertainties caused by the impacts of Covid-19.

“Councillors must determine how to restart services, deliver differently, save money and empower communities. They must do so alongside focusing on national priorities, including climate change.”

