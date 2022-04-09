Lib Dems claim SNP ‘guilty of just allowing north-east to drift’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Lib Dems claim SNP ‘guilty of just allowing north-east to drift’

Alex Cole-Hamilton has accused the SNP of "allowing the north-east to drift" and not doing the work to ensure a just transition for oil and gas workers.
By Adele Merson
April 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 9, 2022, 11:06 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton on a campaign visit to Portlethen ahead of May's local elections.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton on a campaign visit to Portlethen ahead of May's local elections.

Alex Cole-Hamilton has accused the SNP of “allowing the north-east to drift” and not doing the work to ensure a just transition for oil and gas workers.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader took aim at the party during a campaign visit to Aberdeenshire where he met activists in the region before May’s local elections.

His party is hoping for something of a “revival” when voters go to the polls on May 5, after admitting they have been “squeezed” in recent elections.

Lib Dems hope to pick up votes in the north-east where in the past they have had electoral success, and also favour their prospects in the Highlands.

Central belt bias?

In that aim, they want to position the SNP as a party with a “central belt bias” and one which fails to understand more rural and remote areas.

But they are also targeting areas in the north-east where they think the Conservative vote is weaker as a result of the furore over Downing Street’s “partygate”.

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats Alex Cole-Hamilton on the campaign trail in Portlethen.

Speaking on the campaign trail, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said the SNP has not lain the groundwork when it comes to ensuring a just transition for workers.

He added there are “several systemic barriers” in the way, including “red tape” in moving oil and gas workers into the renewables sector, and accused the SNP of “not being invested in removing those unnecessary hurdles”.

The MSP said this is due to woeful incompetence in the SNP in terms of their general industrial strategy, pointing to the “calamitous takeover of the Ferguson Marine shipyard” as one such example.

But an SNP spokeswoman said: “Alex Cole-Hamilton is talking utter nonsense.

“The SNP is delivering for the north-east through the Aberdeen City Region Deal, where we are investing far more than the UK Government – and the same goes for our £500 million towards the region’s Just Transition that will see oil and gas production gradually reduce whilst enabling companies to transition across to renewables, something the Tories have failed to match.

“We are also doing everything possible to stop the Tories from further selling out our agriculture sector in its desperate efforts to secure post-Brexit trade deals – an issue the Lib Dems have zero credibility on given that they now fail to oppose Brexit.”

Future of oil and gas

On oil and gas, the Liberal Democrats say they are not talking about “turning off the sector” but admit “tough decisions are required on the future of the industry”.

Their Scottish leader added: “You can’t put an artificial date on things because you get things you can’t control like Ukraine.

“But I would like to see over the next five to 10 years, a meaningful shift to renewables which sees no worker left behind in the north-east.

There are concerns offshore workers could be left behind in the journey to net zero.

“And that we do that in a fair way that recognises that urgency with meeting our climate targets and moving away from oil and gas over time.”

The Liberal Democrats will launch their council manifesto next week, which will focus on the cost of living crisis and support to help struggling households across Scotland.

This will include policies to insulate every home across the country to drive down fuel demands and reduce households’ carbon footprint.

The plans will also look at addressing lengthy NHS waiting lists and getting schools back to normality.

Taking the fight to the Tories

And the party fancy their chances against the Conservatives who they claim are “furious” with Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Downing Street parties.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Douglas Ross I know privately is expecting the Tories to go backwards.

“One of the reasons I’m up in the north-east is to speak to those Tories and other people who feel betrayed and say you don’t need to vote for the Conservatives, there is an alternative who are not the SNP who are in your corner.

Alex Cole-Hamilton.

“Douglas Ross needs to pick a side. Either he’s with his prime minister or he’s with the people. He can’t be with both.

“Right now he has clearly chosen he is with the prime minister and turned his back on the people who feel so betrayed.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “The Lib Dems are such a small party that they have no hope of standing up to the SNP.

“They went backwards at least year’s election and they’re no longer even considered a party in the Scottish Parliament anymore.

“In by-elections over the last year, the Scottish Conservatives have received nearly five times the amount of votes as the Lib Dems in Scotland.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength right across Scotland to beat the SNP on May the 5th and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal