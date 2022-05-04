Political leaders in final pitch of Scottish council election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Political leaders in final pitch of Scottish council election campaign

Scotland's political leaders are focusing on the impact of a cost of living crisis as candidates across the country make a last bid for support.
By Justin Bowie
May 4, 2022, 10:55 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Voters have until Thursday morning to make up their minds in the council election across the country’s 32 local authorities.

All the main parties are represented in the multimember wards.

Hundreds of independent candidates are also standing as they fight to represent their local communities.

Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is in Edinburgh urging voters making a national pitch for a local election.

She wants voters to put Boris Johnson “under pressure”.

‘Excuses’

The SNP have been the biggest party at the last three council elections and will be hoping to improve their share of councillors in Thursday’s vote.

The first minister said: “The Tories have run out of excuses for their negligent inaction on their self-made cost of living crisis that is hammering families across Scotland.

“Every SNP councillor elected this week will stand firm against the Tories, ready to lock them out of power.”

Douglas Ross.

It’s been a tough campaign for Douglas Ross with the Tories still under pressure due to the partygate scandal at Downing Street.

But the Holyrood Conservative chief will be hoping his party can hold onto major gains made in 2017 by pitching to anti-independence voters.

‘Pro-UK voters unite’

In a rallying call, the party tweeted: “If pro-UK voters unite, just like last year, we can beat the SNP and deliver on your local priorities.”

Anas Sarwar will be hoping Scottish Labour can beat the Conservatives back into second place after a disastrous result in 2017.

He said: “The people of Scotland are being failed by two out-of-touch governments in their time of need.

Anas Sarwar in Dundee.

“Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together.”

Meanwhile, Alex-Cole Hamilton will be hoping he can make mark as leader of the Scottish Lib Dems after taking over last year.

He said last week: “When you elect a Liberal Democrat you get a local champion who will fight for you and your community, sweating the small stuff like the bins and the potholes.”

Green gains?

The Scottish Greens want to make significant gains at a local level after achieving their best ever Holyrood election result last May.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “We need more Green councillors pushing local authorities to cut carbon emissions, boost public transport and build communities where everyone can afford to live, learn and work.

“Even one or two Green councillors could be in a position to hold the balance of power, and will be crucial in delivering the things we are securing in government.”

