Political leaders in final pitch of Scottish council election campaign

Scotland’s political leaders are focusing on the impact of a cost of living crisis as candidates across the country make a last bid for support.

Voters have until Thursday morning to make up their minds in the council election across the country’s 32 local authorities.

All the main parties are represented in the multimember wards.

Hundreds of independent candidates are also standing as they fight to represent their local communities.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon is in Edinburgh urging voters making a national pitch for a local election.

She wants voters to put Boris Johnson “under pressure”.

‘Excuses’

The SNP have been the biggest party at the last three council elections and will be hoping to improve their share of councillors in Thursday’s vote.

The first minister said: “The Tories have run out of excuses for their negligent inaction on their self-made cost of living crisis that is hammering families across Scotland.

“Every SNP councillor elected this week will stand firm against the Tories, ready to lock them out of power.”

It’s been a tough campaign for Douglas Ross with the Tories still under pressure due to the partygate scandal at Downing Street.

But the Holyrood Conservative chief will be hoping his party can hold onto major gains made in 2017 by pitching to anti-independence voters.

‘Pro-UK voters unite’

In a rallying call, the party tweeted: “If pro-UK voters unite, just like last year, we can beat the SNP and deliver on your local priorities.”

Anas Sarwar will be hoping Scottish Labour can beat the Conservatives back into second place after a disastrous result in 2017.

He said: “The people of Scotland are being failed by two out-of-touch governments in their time of need.

“Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together.”

Meanwhile, Alex-Cole Hamilton will be hoping he can make mark as leader of the Scottish Lib Dems after taking over last year.

He said last week: “When you elect a Liberal Democrat you get a local champion who will fight for you and your community, sweating the small stuff like the bins and the potholes.”

Green gains?

The Scottish Greens want to make significant gains at a local level after achieving their best ever Holyrood election result last May.

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “We need more Green councillors pushing local authorities to cut carbon emissions, boost public transport and build communities where everyone can afford to live, learn and work.

“Even one or two Green councillors could be in a position to hold the balance of power, and will be crucial in delivering the things we are securing in government.”

