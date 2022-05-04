HRT drug to help women in menopause to be reconsidered for use in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

HRT drug to help women in menopause to be reconsidered for use in Scotland

By Lottie Hood
May 4, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: May 4, 2022, 1:01 pm
Utrogestan is currently not recommended for use in Scotland. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Utrogestan is currently not recommended for use in Scotland. Supplied by Shutterstock.

A much sought-after hormone replacement therapy for women in menopause is being reconsidered for use in Scotland.

Utrogestan is being invited for resubmission after Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) rejected the drug in 2009.

The call for the progesterone to be redistributed comes after the Channel 4 documentary, Sex, Mind and Menopause, explored the latest medical science on menopause.

This follows growing concerns of HRT shortages after the UK Government announced it was rationing supplies.

Kate Muir, producer of the Channel 4 documentary, said Utrogestan is the “best progesterone”.

Considered ‘too expensive’ for women of Scotland

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Ms Muir said: “For your hormone replacement therapy you need progesterone and estrogen.

“Utrogeston is body identical so it’s made from yams and it’s got the safest profile of any progesten in HRT at the moment.

Kate Muir, author and producer.

“For years and years in Scotland, there was a big postcode lottery and in some other parts of England where you couldn’t get it. It was from 2009 that the SMC had said it was too expensive for the women of Scotland.”

Utrogestan is better tolerated by many women and has a lower risk of breast cancer compared to synthetic progestogens. However, that comes at an additional cost.

It was claimed that Utrogestan cost £18 more per year, per woman, more than the next less expensive drug.

Research and feel confident

Currently the drug is not recommended by SMC and therefore, it cannot be prescribed through a GP.

However, it is understood some women are securing it through a private prescription.

Ms Muir added: “If that changes that will be fantastic for women.”

She said it makes a huge difference to not just hot flushes but also depression, anxiety and osteoporosis.

Ms Muir recommended women research HRT and take a note of the symptoms they are experiencing from menopause when visiting the GP.

“And if you’re armed with that, [the GPs] will look at that and say that makes sense to me too. So it’s really, really good to have a symptoms list and feel confident and feel confident about asking for the best HRT for you.”

Some women appear to be paying to receive Utrogestan or getting the drug on private prescription after not being able to get it through the GP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]