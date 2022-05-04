HRT drug to help women in menopause to be reconsidered for use in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A much sought-after hormone replacement therapy for women in menopause is being reconsidered for use in Scotland.

Utrogestan is being invited for resubmission after Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) rejected the drug in 2009.

The call for the progesterone to be redistributed comes after the Channel 4 documentary, Sex, Mind and Menopause, explored the latest medical science on menopause.

This follows growing concerns of HRT shortages after the UK Government announced it was rationing supplies.

Kate Muir, producer of the Channel 4 documentary, said Utrogestan is the “best progesterone”.

Considered ‘too expensive’ for women of Scotland

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland (GMS), Ms Muir said: “For your hormone replacement therapy you need progesterone and estrogen.

“Utrogeston is body identical so it’s made from yams and it’s got the safest profile of any progesten in HRT at the moment.

“For years and years in Scotland, there was a big postcode lottery and in some other parts of England where you couldn’t get it. It was from 2009 that the SMC had said it was too expensive for the women of Scotland.”

Utrogestan is better tolerated by many women and has a lower risk of breast cancer compared to synthetic progestogens. However, that comes at an additional cost.

It was claimed that Utrogestan cost £18 more per year, per woman, more than the next less expensive drug.

Research and feel confident

Currently the drug is not recommended by SMC and therefore, it cannot be prescribed through a GP.

However, it is understood some women are securing it through a private prescription.

Ms Muir added: “If that changes that will be fantastic for women.”

She said it makes a huge difference to not just hot flushes but also depression, anxiety and osteoporosis.

Ms Muir recommended women research HRT and take a note of the symptoms they are experiencing from menopause when visiting the GP.

“And if you’re armed with that, [the GPs] will look at that and say that makes sense to me too. So it’s really, really good to have a symptoms list and feel confident and feel confident about asking for the best HRT for you.”

Some women appear to be paying to receive Utrogestan or getting the drug on private prescription after not being able to get it through the GP.