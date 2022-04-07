5 key pledges in Scottish Labour’s council election manifesto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Labour leader Anas Sarwar vowed to help struggling families cope with the cost of living crisis as they launched their council election manifesto for the May 5 election.

Mr Sarwar said his party would focus on helping households cover soaring bills wherever they hold power.

He will be hoping Labour can mount a recovery after losing more than 100 seats and slumping behind the Tories in 2017.

But Labour could still be locked out of government in some local areas because Mr Sarwar still insists the party will form no coalitions with rival parties.

Here are some of the key pledges at the launch on April 7, ahead of next month’s local government election.

1 – Focus on cost of living crisis

Mr Sarwar claims Labour will do more than the SNP or Tories to help households who have been hit hard by the cost of living emergency.

At a local level Scottish Labour wants to reverse rising water charges with a £100 rebate for households.

They also vowed to ensure that nobody “falls through the cracks” when applying to councils for a Welfare Fund grant.

At a national level Mr Sarwar believes the SNP should scrap the council tax, with Labour branding it “unfair”.

In total, Labour claim they can save every Scottish household £1,000 – but this would require the Scottish Government to adopt some of their pledges.

2 – Cap bus prices and improve public transport

Labour say they can stop any rises to bus fares in areas where they are in government.

Mr Sarwar claimed commuters are currently being “ripped off” by rises in public transport prices.

Labour say that bus services should be brought under public ownership wherever possible instead of being run for private profit.

The party also wants public transport to be integrated at a local level to encourage more residents to use buses and trains.

Mr Sarwar said: “We can give people a break and give public transport a boost by putting a stop to rip-off fares.

“These game-changing policies could provide some much needed relief here and now, and transform struggling local transport.”

3 – Fight to reverse council funding cuts

Scottish local authorities have seen their funding cut in real-terms in recent years as they fight to maintain key services.

Labour vowed to “fight for fair funding” and said councils should be given enough certainty to set three-year budgets.

A watchdog warned local governments could face “serious financial difficulties” due to cuts.

4 – Fight climate change at a local level

Labour pledged their councillors will prioritise the drive to Net Zero wherever possible.

The party pledged to support local renewable energy projects and work alongside businesses to tackle the climate emergency.

They promised to upgrade existing council buildings and homes to ensure they are energy efficient.

Labour also wants to ensure adequate infrastructure is in place to support drivers using electric motors.

Despite this Mr Sarwar’s party said they will continue to oppose the workplace parking levy introduced by the SNP.

The new levy allows local councils to charge workplaces who use parking spaces and is aimed at getting drivers onto public transport.

But opposition parties have warned it will unfairly punish commuters who have no other way of getting to work.

5 – Focus on affordable housing

Mr Sarwar said Labour is determined to ensure home ownership is not a “distant dream” for Scots who currently cannot afford a mortgage.

Where they are in power Scottish Labour will encourage the building of more social housing and will ensure new homes are well-connected within their local communities.

For renters, party councillors will also aim to clamp down on rogue landlords who fail to carry out necessary repairs on their properties.