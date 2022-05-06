Alex Salmond’s Alba ‘breakthrough’ turns to breakdown as election dream dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Salmond’s Alba ‘breakthrough’ turns to breakdown as election dream dies

Alex Salmond breezily predicted his party would make a "political breakthrough" in the weeks running up to the local council elections.
By Adele Merson
May 6, 2022, 6:06 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 6:21 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Alex Salmond arrives at the P&J live for the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire election counts.

But that hit the skids just hours after the votes started being counted when one of the party’s top hopes failed to be re-elected in Salmond’s north-east heartland.

Council veteran Brian Topping left the SNP last year just before the Holyrood election to defect to Alex Salmond’s new party.

A councillor for almost 40 years and well-known throughout the Fraserburgh and district ward in which he was standing, it would be the first major blow for the party.

This would trigger a series of disappointing results across the country, with Mr Salmond conceding shortly after 3pm that no Alba councillors would be elected.

Among them, Chris McEleny, general secretary of Alba, who defected from the SNP last year, failed to keep his seat on Inverclyde Council.

Mr Salmond chose to put a positive spin on it, focusing on the party winning more than 5% of first preference voters in a “number of wards”.

But that result is a far cry from the predictions he made while launching Alba’s manifesto at the Caird Hall in Dundee in April, when he told activists he sensed a “political breakthrough”.

And it comes after the party failed to win any seats in the last Holyrood election, meaning their first two electoral showings have little to show for them.

The former first minister lay the blame for his own party’s failure to cut through with the electorate with the party he used to lead.

Alba councillor Brian Topping looks disappointed as he loses his seat after almost 40 years.

In a statement released on Friday, he said “…the instruction from the SNP leadership not to use preferences to support other independence candidates now condemns most Scottish councils to control by unionists”.

That particular theory does not appear to have held back the pro-independence Greens who were jubilant after sweeping up seats in councils they had never sat on before.

Remaining defiant, Mr Salmond told journalists in Aberdeen that “building up a political party from nothing takes time”.

The Alba leader vowed to continue to lead the pro-independence party into the next Scottish elections in 2026 despite this year’s dismal showing.

It remains to be seen whether Alba will eventually disappear into the political wilderness – but certainly at least one councillor might have helped counter that claim.

