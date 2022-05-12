Blow for Douglas Ross as north-east Tory insists Boris Johnson should still quit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A North East Tory MSP insists Boris Johnson should still quit over the partygate scandal, heaping further pressure on leader Douglas Ross.

The Scottish Conservative boss reversed his calls for the prime minister to resign in March because of the focus on the war in Ukraine.

However, Maurice Golden told the BBC yesterday he had “never flip-flopped” on his own position and still thinks Mr Johnson should step down.

It came as Tory Scotland Office minister Malcolm Offord admitted the prime minister “does not play well” with voters north of the border.

He insisted the country must “move forward together”, despite acknowledging existing disdain for the Tory leader.

The Conservatives suffered a defeat in last week’s Scottish council elections, losing over 60 seats.

Holyrood party chief Mr Ross claimed Boris Johnson’s repeated lockdown breaches likely convinced Tory supporters to stay home.

However, he refused to demand the prime minister’s resignation for a second time even as he urged him to listen to the message from voters.

Mr Golden said: “It was our second best result in a generation, but that doesn’t mean I’m not bitterly disappointed.

“Clearly the voters were not focusing on local issues, and ultimately it was partygate that people voted with. That’s why the SNP had Boris on their bus for example.”

He added: “I’ve never flip-flopped. That’s not in my nature. I called on the prime minister to resign and that remains my position.”

But Mr Golden added that Mr Ross’s position as Scottish Tory boss is still safe.

It emerged talks had taken place to discuss removing him as leader following the election failure.

‘Lost all credibility’

Mr Ross confirmed at the weekend he plans to go nowhere despite claims he had “lost all credibility”.

Mr Golden joined south Scotland Tory MSP Brian Whittle in still calling for the prime minister to lose his job over partygate.