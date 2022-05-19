ScotRail cutbacks fury as Nicola Sturgeon told to apologise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

ScotRail cutbacks fury as Nicola Sturgeon told to apologise

Nicola Sturgeon admitted severe cutbacks to ScotRail services were “not acceptable” as she was heavily criticised for a slimmed-down timetable which could last for months.
By Justin Bowie
May 19, 2022, 3:10 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon admitted severe cutbacks to ScotRail services were “not acceptable” as she was heavily criticised for a slimmed-down timetable which could last for months.

Rail bosses confirmed up to 700 journeys across the country will be unavailable as they introduced an emergency timetable due to a pay dispute with drivers.

It’s a major blow for the SNP government less than two months after Ms Sturgeon celebrated taking ScotRail into public ownership.

Tory leader Douglas Ross said that nationalisation of train services had turned into a “disaster”.

Labour chief Anas Sarwar warned the Scottish Government could not shift the blame onto anyone else.

ScotRail services will be slashed temporarily.

The emergency timetable – which comes into force on Monday – means Aberdeen’s final train to Inverness will depart shortly after 6.30pm.

Nicola Sturgeon said she hoped the situation could be resolved quickly, but admitted a review won’t be held until June 3.

It’s feared the reduced timetable could be kept in place for weeks or months if a resolution is not achieved.

Douglas Ross.

Douglas Ross urged the first minister to apologise to Scots passengers for the fiasco.

He compared the disruption to the nationalist of under-fire shipbuilding firm Ferguson Marine in 2019.

Mr Ross warned high street stores could potentially take an economic hit if shoppers are unable to reach town and city centres.

And he said commuters had already endured weeks of inconvenience due to train services regularly being cancelled.

‘No joke’

The Tory boss added: “The SNP took over running of our rail service on April’s Fool Day, but NatRail is no joke for Scotland’s passengers.”

Meanwhile, Anas Sarwar accused the government of presiding over the worst cuts to rail services in a half-century.

During his clash with the first minister, he claimed the public had been forced to “pay the price of SNP failure”.

‘More stable service’

On Wednesday, SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth said the emergency timetable would give a “more stable and reliable service”.

Earlier ScotRail’s service delivery director David Simpson admitted a return to normal would depend on progress being made in pay talks.

The disruption to journeys has been caused by drivers refusing to work overtime on top of their standard hours.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government are committed to training up more drivers.

Last train north will leave Aberdeen at 6pm as ScotRail cuts services to ‘provide greater certainty’ for passengers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal