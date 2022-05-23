New train timetable starts today – as SNP beg ScotRail and unions to solve pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

New train timetable starts today – as SNP beg ScotRail and unions to solve pay row

ScotRail’s temporary reduced timetable comes into force from today - as an SNP minister warned train drivers they must be “sensible” with pay demands.
By Justin Bowie
May 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 23, 2022, 7:08 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
ScotRail services have been slashed temporarily.

ScotRail’s temporary reduced timetable comes into force from today – as an SNP minister warned train drivers they must be “sensible” with pay demands.

Train services across the country have been plunged into chaos with up to 700 being slashed for at least two weeks and key routes finishing hours earlier than normal.

ScotRail admitted yesterday they were still to finalise a definite weekend timetable, sparking further uncertainty for passengers.

It was warned the cuts could cost Scotland’s economy up to £80 million per week.

Key services scaled back

Trains from Perth to Dundee will now stop at 8.26pm during the week, while unlucky commuters can’t travel between Aberdeen and Inverness from shortly after 6pm.

Services from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Dundee and Aberdeen will also be heavily disrupted by the new timetable.

The disruption has been sparked by a huge pay row between ScotRail and the Aslef union, with the SNP urging both parties to reach an agreement.

Drivers are refusing to work overtime, since they believe pay rise offers are not good enough given soaring inflation.

The rail chaos is a major blow for the SNP, who brought ScotRail under public ownership less than two months ago.

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted there is no guarantee the conflict will be resolved anytime soon.

MSP Richard Lochhead.
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead.

However, SNP minister Richard Lochhead insisted it was the right call but admitted the situation is “highly regrettable”.

The Moray MSP told the BBC: “We are urging as hard as we can parties to get round the table and resolve this.

“My message to all workers in Scotland in all these sectors is we have to be sensible.

“Everything has to be affordable because the country’s in a very precarious position at the moment.

“If we take wrong decisions we could end up with a recession which will cause a lot of damage to people’s lives.”

But he refused to say how much he believes train drivers should be paid, or whether they are right to be angry at their current offer.

‘Compromise is needed’

Mr Lochhead added: “It’s not for me as a minister to say what the right or wrong wage is for a train driver.

“But it’s really important that people are compromising and recognising the consequences of these disputes dragging on for too long.

“I’d ask everyone to look at whether the country can afford what they’re asking for.

“Quite clearly, if you’re facing rocketing energy bills, you’re going to want that to be reflected in the salary you earn.”

‘Disaster’

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said the nationalisation of ScotRail had turned into a “disaster” when he grilled the first minister last Thursday.

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson said: “The SNP and the likes of Richard Lochhead continue to insult passengers with their lacklustre attitude.

“Instead of trying to brush this shambolic situation under the carpet, the SNP must sort out the mess they have caused and strike a deal to end this dispute.”

SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth claimed temporarily scaling back train services would give passengers more certainty and stop trains from being axed suddenly.

ASLEF organiser Kevin Lindsday said: “Richard Lochhead wants people to be ‘sensible’ over pay claims – from an ASLEF point of view the most sensible thing he could do right now is tell ScotRail to get back to the negotiating table to settle this dispute.

“It is not sensible to ask workers to accept 2.2% when inflation is heading north of 10% and it is not credible to blame workers for the state of the economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal