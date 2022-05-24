Scotland fans told to ‘get the bus’ to World Cup play-off against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland fans told to ‘get the bus’ to World Cup play-off against Ukraine

By Rachel Amery
May 24, 2022, 4:44 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 5:19 pm
50,000 fans are expected to attend the Scotland v Ukraine World Cup qualifier
Scotland’s transport minister has told football fans to get the bus if they want to attend the World Cup play-off against Ukraine because of the lack of train services.

Around 50,000 fans are expected to head to Hampden Park on June 1 to watch Steve Clarke’s side bid to go one step closer to the World Cup in Qatar.

But concerns have been raised over how the Tartan Army will get to and from the stadium while ScotRail slashes timetables in a pay dispute.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is under pressure to put on extra services to ensure fans get to “the biggest game in 20 years”.

But in Holyrood on Tuesday, the Fife MSP said ScotRail has a plan in place for the match day and suggested fans should take a bus instead.

Fans to plan to travel by bus

Around 700 fewer train services will be running on the day of the match because of the reduced timetable.

And on June 1, the last train to Aberdeen leaves Glasgow Queen Street at 6.41pm – more than an hour before the game at Hampden kicks off.

In parliament, Ms Gilruth said: “Many attendees will already have plans to make use of Scotland’s extensive bus services that serve key routes.

“It is important to remember why this dispute is happening.

“ScotRail has taken the decision to put in place a temporary timetable as part of a pay dispute of train drivers not to take up the option of Sunday and rest day working.

“Rest day working is entirely voluntary and this has been a feature of British railways for many, many years, entirely predating nationalisation last month.

“I do understand the concerns of supporters planning to attend the Scotland match against Ukraine, which is Scotland’s most important game in a long time.

“We really want to ensure that supporters can get both to and from the match on public transport, including using where possible our bus services across Scotland.”

Ms Gilruth also pointed out fans would still not be able to get home from Glasgow to Aberdeen under the old timetable, as the last train home at 9.40pm would still have been too early.

Accusations of union being disrespectful

This comes hours after Ms Gilruth accused the RMT union of being disrespectful.

Mick Hogg, Scottish regional organiser of the RMT, said the transport minister was “telling lies” when she said she wanted to see unions and ScotRail get round the table to negotiate.

Speaking to MSPs on a Holyrood committee in the morning, Ms Gilruth said: “I’ve got to say, in terms of the respectful tone between government and trade unions, the use of that word, I don’t find particularly respectful.

“I don’t think it’s accurate either.

“I spent a lot of time at the start of my appointment with our trade union partners to try and bring them into the conversation about the future of Scotland’s trains.”

Ms Gilruth said she spent “considerable” time with ScotRail on Friday and again on Monday to discuss the problems.

ScotRail cuts leave passengers with ‘unusable skeleton service’ on Far North Line

