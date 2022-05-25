Tenants ‘can’t afford to wait any longer’ for rent freeze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Struggling renters are being offered “little more than warm words” as they campaign for help in a cost of living crisis.

North East MSP Mercedes Villalba hit out after calling for Nicola Sturgeon to impose a rent freeze.

She received a response from Tenants’ Rights Minister Patrick Harvie on Tuesday but said his comments would “make little difference” if he’s not prepared to immediately intervene.

The SNP-Green government at Holyrood is consulting on legislation which would introduce a form of rent controls before the end of the current parliamentary term.

Ms Villalba argues tenants “cannot afford to wait for three or more years”.

We reported previously how rent is squeezing tenants out of their homes.

A cost-of-living crisis is about to get worse as energy bills continue to rise.

In February researchers analysed 199,000 rental adverts to reveal where in the UK renters are being priced out and where demand far outstrips supply.

Aberdeen hit hard

They found that 66% of people in Aberdeen can’t afford the average rental price of £437 with an average budget of £389.

Mr Harvie – a Green MSP in the coalition government – argued that individual social landlords are already legally required to “strike the best balance between rent levels and meeting the housing needs of local communities”.

He said the Scottish Government is “committed to introducing rent controls to help private renters”.

But he told Ms Villalba that ministers “must do the detailed work” first to ensure an effective and robust system which “stands the test of time”.

Mr Harvie said Scotland is doing more on rent controls than any part of the UK for over 30 years.

Scant comfort for renters

Ms Villalba described his response as “little more than warm words”.

She said it offers “scant comfort” for renters hit by spiralling rent rises they cannot afford.

She added: “While I appreciate that Patrick Harvie says he agrees with my concerns about unaffordable rents causing additional hardship for already poverty-stricken families, his remarks make little difference unless the SNP and Greens are prepared to intervene to freeze rents, until the system of rental controls that Patrick Harvie’s government promised is introduced.

“There must be no excuses for failing to act on this, against a backdrop of the worst cost of living crisis in decades.”

What do rent control opponents say?

Critics of rent controls warn a lack of pricing flexibility can lead to a shortage of available properties for new tenants in the long term.

Since renters are offered a better deal, it is argued they are less incentivised to move elsewhere, which could result in a shortage of available homes.