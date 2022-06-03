Dog theft law would recognise canine companions as more than ‘objects’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dog thieves could be caged for up to five years in Scotland under a new law that would recognise their importance above stolen household items.

North East MSP Maurice Golden plans to launch a consultation this month on proposed legislation that would create a specific offence for the crime.

Mr Golden says the current law is “completely flawed and treats dogs as an object – which is fundamentally wrong”.

There is currently no specific legislation targeting criminals who steal canine companions.

The proposed change comes after charities estimated a 170% increase in dog thefts during the pandemic.

Despite the rise, there remains a low number of prosecutions across the UK.

‘Dogs are part of the family’

Mr Golden said: “Someone who steals a beloved family pet is regarded in the same way as someone who steals a phone, TV or any other household commodity.

“I am introducing a new dog theft law to change that and to tackle the growing problem which exists across Scotland.

“Dogs are part of the family and in some cases the most important aspect of someone’s life, which is why they deserve the full protection of the law.

🐶 I am introducing a new law to tackle dog theft in Scotland. Helping identify the criminals, strengthening punishments and reducing fear of this awful crime. The response has been fantastic, and I am looking forward to launching a full consultation on my plans this month. pic.twitter.com/aYXR6vfGAg — Maurice Golden (@mgoldenmsp) June 2, 2022

“The sad fact is the law simply does not recognise the irreplaceable role dogs have on people.”

MSP hopes to drive up prosecutions

The Conservative MSP, who won the Holyrood Dog of the Year contest in 2018 with his pet Leo, hopes the new law will also help drive up prosecutions.

He said: “My motivation behind this is to help catch and punish the callous criminals responsible, improve the data we have to prevent future theft and make sure the law recognises dogs as living beings.

“We have seen an alarming 170% rise in dog thefts during the pandemic yet appallingly, across the UK, just 1% of incidents lead to prosecutions.”

Mr Golden added: “I have had a great response to my petition with almost 1,200 signatures and I look forward to the consultation starting this summer.

“My hope is this continues to rise to send a clear message that dog theft should be a specific offence punishable by up to five years in prison.”