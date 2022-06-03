Dog theft law would recognise canine companions as more than ‘objects’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dog theft law would recognise canine companions as more than ‘objects’

Dog thieves could be caged for up to five years in Scotland under a new law that would recognise their importance above stolen household items.
By Derek Healey
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Photo of Derek Healey
Maurice Golden with his dog Leo.

North East MSP Maurice Golden plans to launch a consultation this month on proposed legislation that would create a specific offence for the crime.

Mr Golden says the current law is “completely flawed and treats dogs as an object – which is fundamentally wrong”.

There is currently no specific legislation targeting criminals who steal canine companions.

The proposed change comes after charities estimated a 170% increase in dog thefts during the pandemic.

Despite the rise, there remains a low number of prosecutions across the UK.

‘Dogs are part of the family’

Mr Golden said: “Someone who steals a beloved family pet is regarded in the same way as someone who steals a phone, TV or any other household commodity.

“I am introducing a new dog theft law to change that and to tackle the growing problem which exists across Scotland.

“Dogs are part of the family and in some cases the most important aspect of someone’s life, which is why they deserve the full protection of the law.

“The sad fact is the law simply does not recognise the irreplaceable role dogs have on people.”

MSP hopes to drive up prosecutions

The Conservative MSP, who won the Holyrood Dog of the Year contest in 2018 with his pet Leo, hopes the new law will also help drive up prosecutions.

He said: “My motivation behind this is to help catch and punish the callous criminals responsible, improve the data we have to prevent future theft and make sure the law recognises dogs as living beings.

“We have seen an alarming 170% rise in dog thefts during the pandemic yet appallingly, across the UK, just 1% of incidents lead to prosecutions.”

Mr Golden added: “I have had a great response to my petition with almost 1,200 signatures and I look forward to the consultation starting this summer.

“My hope is this continues to rise to send a clear message that dog theft should be a specific offence punishable by up to five years in prison.”

