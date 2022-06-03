Moreen Simpson: At least getting locked out eventually led to laughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: At least getting locked out eventually led to laughter

By Moreen Simpson
June 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Moments of panic can cloud our better judgement (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moments of panic can cloud our better judgement (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)

It really was A Tale Of Two Dippies.

A couple of wifies in their 70s, looking forward to a nattery lunch with another wrinklie pal at The Four Mile, Kingswells – far we’re mair used to claikin’ ower their delish sausage rolls at a funeral tea.

For privacy protection (she’s black-affronted) I’ll call her N: the only one of us who still drives, but who’s beginning to think about giving up in a couple of years, when she’s 80.

In a recently bought, brand new motor, she’s constantly complaining about high-tech devices she hasn’t the foggiest how to operate, harrumphing: “If only cars were as simple as they used to be.”

Plan was for her to pick me up, then on for our mate. I waited at my gate so she wouldn’t have to stop long or get out. My entrance is a botheration because of zigzag lines, and ye never ken fan some zealot of a warden will materialise.

She stopped on the lines opposite. I dashed across to loup in but, before I reached her, she was oot the car, suggesting I sit in the back because oor pal has a sair leg. She went to open the back door, but it was locked.

Suddenly, she let oot this noise like a Hammer Horror howl: “Oh, Mo! I’ve locked mysel’ oot. I knew this was gan tae happen. Closed the driver’s door and the key still in ignition. Bloomin’ high-tech cars!”

Modern cars come with plenty of (sometimes confusing) modern technology (Photo: alexfan32/Shutterstock)

So, as she panicked, I did fit a’ trusty amigos would have done – panicked just as much. Stranded on zigzags – oh mummy, daddy – they’ll ca’ the plods.

Did she have a spare key at home? Yes, but nae in the hoose. In her handbag… in the car. Helpful.

Where did she buy it? The garage would maybe get her in. Somewhere on the Lang Stracht. Arnold Clark? Maybe, maybe not. Great stuff.

Open sesame, easy-peasy

Into my hoosie to phone her quine, not forgetting oor waiting mate. Her mobile in car, she couldna mind her daughter’s number. Sod’s law, I didn’t hae it in my phone, so phoned my quine, who’s one of her bosoms.

I suspect I sounded totally hysterical because I was first instructed to calm doon and speak slowly. Told the terrible tale.

Says my girl: “Has she checked if the boot is open? Not that I imagine either of you could clamber through.” Did I detect a titter in her ruddy voice? Oh, ha-flamin’-ha.

It never occurred to us to actually check the driver’s door. D’oh

“In fact, has she checked the driver’s door is definitely locked?”

N was ootside as fast as Bernie’s bolt fae Bullseye. Boot locked. Dammit.

Driver’s door? Open sesame, easy-peasy, nae problemo, nae locked-o.

That’s when we started laughing. Not only did we both jump to the conclusion that this horrible mod-con car had locked her oot, it never occurred to us to actually check the driver’s door. D’oh.

We snorted a’ the wye to Kingswells and through the meal. In fact, the three of us agreed it was our most enjoyable lunch in years. Must do it all again. (If oor blood pressure permits.)

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of The Press & Journal and started her journalism career in 1970

Read more from Moreen Simpson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]