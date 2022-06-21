Elgin patient left ‘in state of distress’ after NHS data breach An NHS patient has sounded the alarm after receiving confidential details for someone else's cancer appointment. By Adele Merson June 21, 2022, 11:40 am Updated: June 21, 2022, 4:47 pm The patient received someone else's details. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Data breach douglas ross Dr Gray's Hospital Elgin More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team Scottish politics Vaccine to be offered to groups at higher risk of contracting monkeypox June 21, 2022 Scottish politics Patients experienced ‘lack of privacy and dignity’ in hospital, report finds June 21, 2022 Scottish politics Why is Ian Blackford facing calls to quit as SNP Westminster leader? June 21, 2022 More from the Press and Journal New signing Liam Scales aims to win silverware during loan season at Aberdeen Highland Council questioned over future of Northern Meeting Park in Inverness Wood’s new boss Ken Gilmartin feels like he’s ‘coming home’ Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen after sold-out party night at P&J Live Braemar Junior Games is coming back after three-year Covid absence Two men appear in court after string of car thefts in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire Premium Content