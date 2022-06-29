Nicola Sturgeon ‘cannot dictate terms’ of an independence election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon ‘cannot dictate terms’ of an independence election

The first minister is facing a backlash over plans to fight the next UK general election on independence alone, as an expert warns “there’s no such thing” as a “de facto” referendum.
By Justin Bowie
June 29, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 10:36 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Professor James Mitchell said the first minister cannot “dictate the terms” of a Westminster ballot when voters go to the polls.

He insisted elections were “distinct” from referendums, since members of the public typically don’t just vote on a single issue.

The comments came as unionist politicians mount attacks on the plan to turn a UK-wide vote into a ballot on independence if a “legal” referendum bid is blocked.

Prof Mitchell, an expert on constitutional politics, said: “There’s no such thing as a de facto referendum.

“There are elections and there are referendums, and they are quite distinct.

“In an election, the voter is allowed to choose what she or he wishes to choose to determine their vote.”

In his comments to ITV Border, the Aberdeen university graduate added: “It doesn’t have to be about one issue, it rarely is about one issue.

“It’s not for a political party to dictate the terms of an election. In a referendum the question is very clear.”

The first minister’s bombshell pledge to the nation also sparked confusion over what would happen if the SNP were successful in a single-issue election.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney initially claimed the SNP winning a majority of Scottish seats would be enough to begin independence negotiations, directly contradicting his boss.

He later corrected himself and said his party would seek a majority of the vote before moving to break away from the union.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney
Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Due to the Westminster voting system, the SNP could win more than half of the 59 seats available without achieving 50% of the vote.

Pro-union rivals hit out at Ms Sturgeon’s government over the confusion and claim any attempt at secession following an election would be unlawful.

Scottish Lib Dem chief Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “We’re less than 24 hours into the nationalist’s latest cunning wheeze and already the wheels are falling off the clown car.

“They seem to have conceded that they are heading for a defeat in court and so they are brainstorming barmy schemes for what comes next.”

What is a ‘de facto’ referendum?

The first minister confirmed on Tuesday she had sent her referendum proposals to the UK’s Supreme Court because the prime minister refuses to allow a vote.

Ms Sturgeon wants a second independence poll to take place on October 19 next year.

If this fails and Ms Sturgeon can’t secure a legal referendum, SNP candidates will instead stand in the next Westminster election solely on independence.

People holding up signs and waving Saltire flags in the air.
Nicola Sturgeon wants to hold another referendum next year.

Any vote given to the nationalists would be treated by them as an official endorsement of independence.

If anti-union parties obtain more than 50% of the vote, the SNP will see this as a mandate to pursue independence without a formal referendum.

Would the UK Government recognise it?

Tories and Labour insist now is not the right time for a referendum and say any unauthorised attempt to dissolve the union would be illegal.

Neither party would be likely to acknowledge the result of an election vote on independence, even if the SNP claim it should allow Scotland to become independent.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross branded the SNP’s proposed vote a “pretend poll”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the focus should be on recovering from the Covid pandemic.

Could the SNP’s backup plan succeed?

The SNP have comfortably outperformed unionist rivals in recent elections.

But a strong showing in a UK-wide vote could still see them fall short of their target to win the majority of the vote.

When the SNP managed their best ever House of Commons result in 2015, they were still just short of picking up 50% of all votes cast in Scotland.

In December 2019, Ms Sturgeon’s party were successful again but remained short of the target they would need to reach in a single-issue election.

SNP candidates would aim to pick up a one-off vote from independence supporters who typically back other parties.

But they would risk a backlash from pro-union voters who could act tactically to keep out SNP MPs.

