North-east Tory MP insists Rishi Sunak is not tainted by partygate fine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie has insisted Rishi Sunak was not “part of the lockdown party culture” despite being fined by police for breaching Covid rules.

Mr Bowie, who is backing Mr Sunak’s bid to become prime minister, said the former chancellor could not be put in the “same bracket” as those who repeatedly ignored virus restrictions.

The Tory leadership hopeful was fined alongside Boris Johnson for attending a birthday gathering held for the prime minister in June 2020.

But Mr Bowie said: “I don’t think you can say he was a part of the lockdown party culture.

“He walked into a meeting room five minutes before a meeting he was due to attend took place, where there was already a party ongoing.

“He in no way can be put in the same bracket as people that regularly attended parties or were found to be in flagrant breach of the rules.”

Mr Sunak stood by the prime minister during the partygate scandal before finally turning against him earlier this month by quitting as treasury boss.

Mr Bowie insisted the ex-chancellor was right to stay in his post for as long as he did due to the cost of living crisis despite critics saying he should have stepped down earlier.

‘Time of great challenge’

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP said: “I don’t think it would have served anybody, not least the British people, if Rishi had decided just to put his hands up and say, ‘not a problem, I’m out of here’ at a time of great challenge.”

Mr Bowie also denied that Mr Sunak was too rich to become prime minister and claimed he should be judged on competence instead.

He said: “I don’t think we should castigate somebody as being too rich or too poor, or from one background or another, in terms of whether they are up to the job of being prime minister.”

The ex-treasury chief came in for heavy criticism when it emerged his wife had not been paying UK tax on overseas income.

Mr Bowie did not initially call for the prime minister to resign when the partygate scandal first came into focus.

But he turned against the outgoing Tory leader in last month’s confidence vote and later said it would be “impossible” for Mr Johnson to continue in his post.

Holyrood Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish secretary Alister Jack have both held back from formally endorsing any single candidate to succeed Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak is one of the frontrunners to secure the top job, but he faces a tough challenge from Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.