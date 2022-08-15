Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels relishes working under head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels relishes working under head coach Billy Dodds

By Jamie Durent
August 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 6:43 am
Austin Samuels wheels away after scoring his first goal for Caley Thistle
Austin Samuels feels he can only benefit from working under Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle.

Samuels showed a clinical touch in front of goal in the 4-1 win over Cove Rangers on Saturday, netting twice and being a menace for the visiting defence.

The 21-year-old has been a player reborn since his move to Inverness last season. He started the campaign on loan at Aberdeen from Wolves but struggled to make an impact, before making a permanent switch to the Highland capital at the start of 2022.

Dodds spoke glowingly about him after the game and Samuels says he enjoys working under the Caley Thistle head coach.

“He definitely sets me some targets and does put me pressure on me, to make sure I’m on it every day in training and games,” said Samuels. “Certain players react differently to certain things but it’s good for me to get that feedback from him.

Austin Samuels finishes to put Caley Thistle 1-0 up against Cove Rangers
“I know the last few games I’ve been hugging the byline and it wasn’t really working for me. Especially when you’re playing against a full-back who’s as quick as you, it’s not always one-v-one that is going to work out. Sometimes you have to make movements off the ball. I did more of that today and thankfully it paid off.”

Samuels continues to highlight his versatility in a Caley Thistle shirt.

His impact in the play-offs last season came from making runs in behind the defence and against Cove, he was impactful in both wide areas and through the middle.

“There’s still a lot for me to improve on,” said Samuels. “I’m not a built winger like when I was younger. I played on the wing at Aberdeen but it was a different type of winger – I was hugging the byline and I’m still getting used to the position.

“I’m still trying to work on my defensive game. Sometimes you need information from either on the side or the full-back behind me, as there are times in the game where I may switch off due to tiredness.

“It’s good for me to be able to play two positions. It gives me more opportunities to play and I can be more versatile. As time goes on in my career, I’ll have to switch between going through the middle and playing out wide.”

