Home Politics Scottish politics

Rory Stewart wants UK to honour Queen by tackling world poverty

Former Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart says a new fund should be set up in the late Queen's name to help the world's poorest people.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 19, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: September 19, 2022, 4:38 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Rory Stewart has links to Tayside.
Rory Stewart has links to Tayside.

Former Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart says a new fund should be set up in the late Queen’s name to help the world’s poorest people.

The ex MP called for the UK Government to undo spending cuts and spend billions on the day Elizabeth was laid to rest in a state funeral in London.

The royal family and world leaders gathered at Westminster Abbey where a service was held in her memory.

Mr Stewart, who has family links to Scotland, said a new government agency aimed at helping those in poorer countries would be a fitting way to pay tribute.

The Queen
Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: “We should commemorate the Queen’s service and commitment to Britain internationally in a way that changes lives.

“Let’s create a Queen’s Development Agency charged with spending at least 0.7% of British GDP in the most practical + flexible support for the world’s very poorest.”

The ex-Conservative politician ran unsuccessfully against Boris Johnson for his party’s leadership in 2019.

He stepped down as an MP at the general election later that year and became a major critic of the former prime minister.

Mr Stewart claimed that extreme poverty has “dropped off” the UK Government’s list of priorities.

During Mr Johnson’s premiership the Tories reduced the international aid budget by around £4 billion.

Gordon Brown new campaign
Former PM Gordon Brown warned against foreign aid cuts.

Former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown described cuts to foreign aid as a “life or death issue” last year.

The department for international development – which was tasked with tackling poverty – was dissolved and merged with the foreign office.

Some critics on social media responded to Mr Stewart’s suggestion by arguing the UK should focus on domestic poverty instead.

Hitting back, the former MP said: “Even with helping people starving on less than a dollar a day, it seems the rest is always politics.”

Scottish ties

Mr Stewart’s father Brian – who was in security agency MI6 – grew up in Angus and later retired to his longtime family home on the outskirts of Crieff, in Perthshire.

The ex-Tory MP also got married in Crieff and had a stint in the Black Watch Scottish military regiment.

Mr Stewart also has ties to the royal family, having worked as a private tutor for Prince William and Prince Harry.

What do people in Scotland think about the monarchy?

[[title]]

[[text]]
