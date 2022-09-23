Unpaid carers are being forced out of work – here’s what one Scottish MP wants to do about it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work – here’s what one Scottish MP wants to do about it

By Rachel Amery
September 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Wendy Chamberlain MP wants to improve carers' rights.

Unpaid carers are having to give up work in the struggle to balance their responsibilities, according to support groups and an MP campaigning to change the law.

Liberal Democrat politician Wendy Chamberlain revealed how some people are forced to give up wages as she pushes to secure a statutory right for an extra five days of unpaid leave for carers.

It follows wide concerns among carers’ networks and a campaign to get businesses on side.

‘They can’t make it work’

Speaking to The Stooshie, the politics podcast from DC Thomson, Ms Chamberlain said: “If an unpaid carer has a regular hospital appointment to take the person they care for to, often they are having to take emergency leave or use annual leave days, which isn’t ideal.

“Or, as we have found, they have given up work altogether because they can’t make it work.”

Ms Chamberlain said her own constituents in North East Fife are losing money in the balancing act.

Wendy Chamberlain in the House of Commons.

The MP has since put forward a private member’s bill in the House of Commons in a bid to introduce the right for unpaid carers to take up to five days of unpaid leave a year from their work.

She said there is “much more” to do in this area, but said it could have a “huge” impact as 2.4 million people could benefit.

The business benefits are absolutely clear.

– Wendy Chamberlain

Ms Chamberlain added: “If businesses give flexibility to their employees to manage their responsibilities outside of work, you get much better productivity from them and you are more likely to retain them in the longer-term.

“The business benefits are absolutely clear.”

Dundee unpaid carers
Unpaid carers are being forced out of paid work.

She said she already has cross-party support for her proposals and has had a “constructive” discussion with the government on it.

The Conservatives had proposed leave for unpaid carers in their party manifesto, but it was not brought up in the latest Queen’s Speech when they set out their plans for government.

Ms Chamberlains’ Carers Leave Bill is due to be debated in the House of Commons on October 21.

You can hear the full interview as part of the latest Stooshie episode here.

