Heartbroken cat owner offers reward for safe return of stolen Bella

A heartbroken Aberdeen woman has offered a reward after their cat was taken from her garden.

Linda Haylett is desperate for black and white moggy Bella to be returned.

She says she was at home with her husband, who has dementia, when a couple reached into their garden on Provost Fraser Drive for the cat.

A passer-by spotted the man – described as being tall with red hair – then putting his orange jacket over the cat as he and the woman walked off towards Quarryhill School.

The incident, which has been reported to police, happened at about 9pm on Sunday, September 11.

Mrs Haylett is now offering up to £150 for the safe return of her cat.

She said: “It was about 9pm a couple of Sundays ago, I would’ve been in the house because my husband’s got dementia and his carers come around that time.”

‘Can’t bear to think how she is now’

Mrs Haylett described her pet as “friendly” but “anxious” and said she hated to think how stressed Bella would be away from home.

She said: “She’s kind of a nervous cat as well, I get stuff from the vet to make her a wee bit calmer because she gets so anxious.

“I would think she’d be very anxious around the people that have taken her – I mean they put a jacket on her.

“I just can’t bear to think how she is now.

“They don’t know all those different things about her. She’s my cat, it’s just awful without her, I really miss her, I’m heartbroken.”

The woman is described as being of average height, with long blonde hair. She and the man are both believed to be in their 30s.

Appealing directly to the culprits, Mrs Haylett said: “If you are the couple that took her, please think about how your actions have broken us. We’ve taken care of her for many years, spent many thousands on her well-being and know of her every quirk.

“She deserves to be returned to the most loving home a cat could ever have.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers received a report of the theft of a cat from a property on Provost Fraser Drive at around 9.30am on Tuesday, 13 September, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about Bella’s whereabouts should call 101, or Mrs Haylett can be contacted on 07572 416654.