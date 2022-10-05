Highland doctors defend Scottish Government’s ‘green’ asthma inhalers plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics Scottish politics

Highland doctors defend Scottish Government’s ‘green’ asthma inhalers plan

By Rachel Amery
October 5, 2022, 6:00 am
Asthma patients are to be given new environmentally-friendly inhalers
Asthma patients are to be given new environmentally-friendly inhalers

Asthmas sufferers have nothing to fear from new environmentally friendly inhalers, according to three campaigning doctors.

The medical experts moved to reassure users after asthma charity leader and Aberdeen university rector Martina Chukwuma-Ezike claimed people might die from the new devices.

She spoke out last week in response to a new government plan to replace the typical “metered dose” inhalers with “dry powder” alternative inhalers, where clinically appropriate.

It’s hoped switching patients to the greener alternative will cut down 79,000 tonnes of CO2 created by the more common inhalers every year.

Ms Chukwuma-Ezike is worried if she suffers an asthma attack she will not have enough breath of her own to get the inhaler to work.

“Lives should not be sacrificed on the altar of some nonsense, green agenda dreamed up by people who do not know the first thing of what it is like to live with asthma,” she claimed.

Today, doctors in the Highland Healthcare for Climate Action group say the new inhalers will be better for the planet and can improve some patients’ symptoms.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, is worried about the cost of living crisis.
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike

Dt Stephen Thomas, a consultant respiratory physician, said people with asthma and other chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) will not be given inappropriate devices.

“There is very good evidence that almost all people who have asthma and COPD can breathe in strongly enough to use this type of inhaler, including people who are having an asthma attack, as it is usually the breath out that is most affected,” he said.

Metered dose inhalers are often used “incorrectly” which can lead to poor symptom control, so the new environmentally-friendly inhalers may actually be better at controlling a person’s asthma, he added.

Dr Thomas said those with severe problems may still be prescribed a metered dose inhaler in case they have a particularly bad asthma attack.

They could still use one of the environmentally-friendly inhalers for day-to-day use.

He was supported in a letter from GPs Dr Andrew Dallas and Dr Alice Scriven, who are also part of the campaign group.

Environmental benefits

The doctors rejected Ms Chukwuma-Ezike’s “green-washing” claims.

Dr Thomas said: “The propellant gases used in metered dose inhalers are between 1,000 and 3,000 times as potent as carbon dioxide in their contribution to global heating.

“The use of just one metered dose inhaler is equivalent, in greenhouse gas emissions, to driving for 175 miles in an average, non-electric car.

“For a dry powder inhaler that distance is four miles.”

Their health will always be the overriding priority.

– Dr Stephen Thomas

The action group said the current widespread use of metered dose inhalers is also “out of step” with most other European countries which have already switched to environmentally-friendly inhalers.

Dr Thomas added: “Those with asthma and COPD can be reassured that their health will always be the overriding priority.

“There is potential for considerable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from their reduced use, and the changes will be beneficial for many patients.

“The most important thing in all of this is that patients with asthma and COPD should ensure that they try to respond to invitations from their GP practices for an annual review.

“This will help us to ensure they are on the best treatment they can be, which is our top priority.”

Editor's Picks