Aberdeen University rector tells SNP to rethink asthma inhaler plan ‘before people die’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen University rector tells SNP to rethink asthma inhaler plan ‘before people die’

By Rachel Amery
September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University

Asthma charity boss and rector of Aberdeen University Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is warning the Scottish Government’s new plan to replace inhalers with an environmentally friendly alternative could “sacrifice” lives for a “nonsense, green agenda”.

The typical “metered dose” inhalers used to treat asthma are being replaced with more environmentally-friendly dry powder inhalers – where clinically appropriate – in an attempt to drive down carbon emissions.

These new inhalers rely on the person’s own breath to work and it is hoped switching patients to the greener alternative will cut down the 79,000 tonnes of CO2 inhalers create every year.

However, Ms Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, says the government needs to urgently review this policy “before people die”.

‘These are people’s lives’

Ms Chukwuma-Ezike, who has an “extreme” and potentially life-threatening form of brittle asthma, said the policy is a “life or death issue” for the 400,000 Scots living with asthma.

She said she will refuse to use the new inhalers because if she suffers an asthma attack she will not have enough breath of her own to get the inhaler to work.

The Aberdeen rector said: “Ministers need to urgently review this policy before people die.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, is worried about the cost of living crisis.
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike

“These are people’s lives we are talking about.

Lives that should not be sacrificed on the altar of some nonsense, green agenda dreamed up by people who do not know the first thing of what it is like to live with asthma.”

Metered dose inhalers are to be replaced with new dry powder inhalers

She said: “The consequences which will result from this kind of low-level, virtue-signalling are too terrible to contemplate.

“You couldn’t make it up.”

Government defends switch

The Scottish Government hopes the new inhalers will go some way to helping NHS Scotland become net-zero by 2040.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf was at Douglas Medical Centre in Dundee on Wednesday to hear about the work being done to switch patients over to the new environmentally-friendly inhalers.

Mr Yousaf said: “Reducing the use of emissions from medicines, such as inhalers, will make a significant difference to our overall carbon footprint and we will support patients and medical professionals to make that switch, only where it is clinically appropriate to do so.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

The government estimates the current use of inhalers produces the same amount of CO2 as 9,300 NHS ambulances, cars, HGVs and motorbikes combined.

Lead pharmacist at NHS Tayside’s respiratory network Arlene Shaw added the new inhalers will make sure the NHS reaches its CO2 emissions targets while also “promoting effective treatment”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
All you need to know as SNP conference comes to Aberdeen with focus on…
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'wall of silence' over Stoneywood mill job losses
0
One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
CalMac pays out £215,000 in compensation for cancelled sailings in four months
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Alarm as NHS Grampian bosses face £5 million energy bill increase - taking total…
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Stoneywood paper mill workers meet lawyers for potential legal action
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Elderly north-east patients face 80-mile round trips for flu jab
Motorhomes: Is it time for a parking crackdown, or do we just need more…
0
Setting up a National Care Service could see some 60% of additional funding for care going on running costs rather than services, Cosla warned (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cosla warns over cost of running Scotland’s proposed National Care Service

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0

Editor's Picks