Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK

Nicola Sturgeon will today claim independence can improve relations between Scotland and England as she tries to reignite her case for a split.

The first minister will focus on her plan for a second referendum, to be held one year from now, at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Her speech comes on the eve of a Supreme Court challenge over the SNP’s bid to break the deadlock with the UK Government and hold a referendum without Westminster approval.

Ahead of the conference speech, Ms Sturgeon said: “I know some see independence as turning our back on the rest of the UK. It is not – it is about recasting our relationship as one of equals.

“There is a point here that at first glance might seem curious – but it is in my view, becoming increasingly true.

“Independence is actually the best way to protect the partnership on which the United Kingdom was founded – a voluntary partnership of nations.

“Right now, an aggressive unionism is undermining that partnership.”

‘Detest’

Sunday’s conference diary was dominated by a row sparked by the first minister’s angry reaction to Conservative policies.

In a round of broadcast interviews, Ms Sturgeon said she “detested” the Tories and all they stand for.

She had been asked if she preferred a Labour government to a Conservative one.

It was described as “dangerous language” by Tory MP Nadhm Zahawi.

But an unrepentant Ms Sturgeon stood by her comments and pointed to recent turmoil caused by UK Government economic policies and the change of leadership from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss.

‘Optimistic’

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said she is “very hopeful and optimistic” that the Supreme Court will allow the Scottish Government to legislate for a second independence referendum.

“But anybody who knows anything about court hearings would know that there’s not a lot of point trying to second guess a court or speculate about the court’s outcome,” she added.

“The arguments will be put and the court will decide, and I respect the rule of law and I respect the process, and we’ll see what comes out of that.”

Earlier in the day, SNP president Mike Russell said the Supreme Court will “fail the people of Scotland” if it does not allow Holyrood to hold the vote.

Mr Russell told conference delegates: “If the Supreme Court rules in our favour, then it will be on October 19 next year.

“And if the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland, then we will rise to that challenge too, and put our case at the next general election, whenever that is.

“That’s a choice that has to be made if Scotland is to escape from the downward spiral of Tory and Labour governments exploiting but ignoring Scotland.”