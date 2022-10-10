Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK

By Andy Philip
October 10, 2022, 5:00 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:03 am
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon will today claim independence can improve relations between Scotland and England as she tries to reignite her case for a split.

The first minister will focus on her plan for a second referendum, to be held one year from now, at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Her speech comes on the eve of a Supreme Court challenge over the SNP’s bid to break the deadlock with the UK Government and hold a referendum without Westminster approval.

Ahead of the conference speech, Ms Sturgeon said: “I know some see independence as turning our back on the rest of the UK. It is not – it is about recasting our relationship as one of equals.

“There is a point here that at first glance might seem curious – but it is in my view, becoming increasingly true.

“Independence is actually the best way to protect the partnership on which the United Kingdom was founded – a voluntary partnership of nations.

“Right now, an aggressive unionism is undermining that partnership.”

‘Detest’

Sunday’s conference diary was dominated by a row sparked by the first minister’s angry reaction to Conservative policies.

In a round of broadcast interviews, Ms Sturgeon said she “detested” the Tories and all they stand for.

Nicola Sturgeon said she ‘detests’ the Conservative party record. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

She had been asked if she preferred a Labour government to a Conservative one.

It was described as “dangerous language” by Tory MP Nadhm Zahawi.

But an unrepentant Ms Sturgeon stood by her comments and pointed to recent turmoil caused by UK Government economic policies and the change of leadership from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss.

‘Optimistic’

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said she is “very hopeful and optimistic” that the Supreme Court will allow the Scottish Government to legislate for a second independence referendum.

“But anybody who knows anything about court hearings would know that there’s not a lot of point trying to second guess a court or speculate about the court’s outcome,” she added.

“The arguments will be put and the court will decide, and I respect the rule of law and I respect the process, and we’ll see what comes out of that.”

Nicola Sturgeon will close the SNP conference today. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Earlier in the day, SNP president Mike Russell said the Supreme Court will “fail the people of Scotland” if it does not allow Holyrood to hold the vote.

Mr Russell told conference delegates: “If the Supreme Court rules in our favour, then it will be on October 19 next year.

“And if the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland, then we will rise to that challenge too, and put our case at the next general election, whenever that is.

“That’s a choice that has to be made if Scotland is to escape from the downward spiral of Tory and Labour governments exploiting but ignoring Scotland.”

