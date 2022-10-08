Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spike in suicidal cries for help in Aberdeen blamed on cost of living crisis

An Aberdeen MP says her office has dealt with more suicidal constituents in a fortnight than they have in "whole years" as a result of cost of living pressures.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
October 8, 2022, 4:22 pm Updated: October 8, 2022, 4:31 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Kirsty Blackman has shared the level of distress being experienced by some of her constituents.

An Aberdeen MP says her office has dealt with more suicidal constituents in a fortnight than they have in “whole years” as a result of cost of living pressures.

Kirsty Blackman shared the level of desperation faced by those in her Aberdeen North constituency at the SNP party conference at the P&J Live arena on Saturday.

The remarks were made during an event on the impact of rising energy bills on Scottish households – which included practical advice.

Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman taking part in a fringe event at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on rising energy bills. Image: Adele Merson/DC Thomson.

Ms Blackman told attendees it is “absolutely the issue that people are coming to us about just now”.

“They’ve got a myriad of problems and a lot of it comes down to not having enough money”, she said.

“Not having enough money to afford the barest of essentials.

“It is worse now than we ever have seen it before”.

Inequality in oil capital of Europe

Ms Blackman said people who do not know Aberdeen well may think it is that “rich city in the north-east of Scotland”.

However, she said inequality in the city is “even worse” due to prices being pushed up as a result of those on high wages in the oil and gas sector.

Oil and gas remain key to Scotland’s economy.

Ms Blackman added: “We’re seeing our Citizens Advice service in Aberdeen with a longer waiting list than they’ve ever had before.

“We’re seeing in my office more suicidal people contacting our office in the space of a fortnight then we have in whole years in the past.

“It is that level of difficulty.”

Thousands of SNP members have descended on the Granite City for its 88th annual national conference – the party’s first in-person event since Covid-19.

Ahead of the three-day conference, the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) demanded a cost-of-living support meeting with the first minister.

The union body has set out key demands for the Scottish Government, including increasing public sector pay, rent controls and wealth taxes.

It was revealed on Friday that Prime Minister Liz Truss has blocked a £15 million energy-saving public campaign. 

The measure would have included newspaper and television ads asking people to take measures like turning off radiators in empty rooms.

Support for those struggling with the cost of living crisis available at:

  • Advice Direct Scotland offers an advice hub completely free at the point of use. It provides informaton on benefits, energy bills, housing and employment. They can be reached on advice.scot
  • Citizens Advice Scotland also provides free, independent, confidential advice and has 59 Citizens Advice bureaux across Scotland.
  • In Aberdeen, the city council’s financial inclusion team can provide a benefits assessment.

Editor's Picks