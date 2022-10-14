Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City have announced the signing of forward Botti Biabi on a deal that will run until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who can also play on either wing, will go straight into City’s squad for their Breedon Highland League clash with Keith at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Biabi signs for Andy Kirk’s side having started his career at Falkirk before moving to then Premier League side, Swansea City in 2015.

During his time in Wales Biabi played for the Swans’ under-21s side, as well as going out on loan to Hamilton Accies and Macclesfield Town.

Following his release from Swansea in 2019, Biabi signed for Ebbsfleet United before returning back north to sign for Stenhousemuir and most recently Kelty Hearts.

The forward made 26 appearances, scoring three goals and registering two assists, for Kelty last season, as the Fife side went on to lift the League 2 title.

City boss Kirk said: “We’re delighted to bring Botti to the club. He’s an exciting player who is quick, strong and will bring a lot of energy to the front line.

“He’s another player that can still develop and he will give us that extra cutting edge.

“He brings a bit of experience and he was part of the Kelty Hearts side that gained promotion last season.

“We’ve been looking to bring a player to the club that compliments what we already have and with his pace, Botti certainly fits that mould.

“He’s got a hunger and desire to kick on and he’s a player that I feel will make us a better team.”