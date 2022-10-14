Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highland League: Brechin City sign forward Botti Biabi on deal until end of season

By Sophie Goodwin
October 14, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: October 14, 2022, 3:45 pm
Elgin City defender Matthew Cooper in action against Kelty Hearts.
Brechin City have signed Botti Biabi, left, who last played for Kelty Hearts.

Brechin City have announced the signing of forward Botti Biabi on a deal that will run until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who can also play on either wing, will go straight into City’s squad for their Breedon Highland League clash with Keith at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Biabi signs for Andy Kirk’s side having started his career at Falkirk before moving to then Premier League side, Swansea City in 2015.

During his time in Wales Biabi played for the Swans’ under-21s side, as well as going out on loan to Hamilton Accies and Macclesfield Town.

Following his release from Swansea in 2019, Biabi signed for Ebbsfleet United before returning back north to sign for Stenhousemuir and most recently Kelty Hearts.

The forward made 26 appearances, scoring three goals and registering two assists, for Kelty last season, as the Fife side went on to lift the League 2 title.

City boss Kirk said: “We’re delighted to bring Botti to the club. He’s an exciting player who is quick, strong and will bring a lot of energy to the front line.

“He’s another player that can still develop and he will give us that extra cutting edge.

“He brings a bit of experience and he was part of the Kelty Hearts side that gained promotion last season.

“We’ve been looking to bring a player to the club that compliments what we already have and with his pace, Botti certainly fits that mould.

“He’s got a hunger and desire to kick on and he’s a player that I feel will make us a better team.”

