‘Save our services’: All 32 Scottish councils warn basic services and jobs at risk in £1 billion government funding shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Save our services’: All 32 Scottish councils warn basic services and jobs at risk in £1 billion government funding shortfall

By Katrine Bussey and David Mackay
December 5, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 5, 2022, 10:17 am
Cosla president Shona Morrison is a former convener of Moray Council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cosla president Shona Morrison is a former convener of Moray Council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Job losses in councils are “inevitable” and services will be cut unless extra cash can be found to meet a £1 billion shortfall, local authority leaders have warned.

Cosla, which represents Scotland’s councils, fears without additional cash from the Scottish Government, authorities will be “struggling to deliver even the basic, essential services that communities rely on”.

Across the north and north-east councils have warned of looming cuts to come in future years with wage bills and services expected to be slashed.

This year, Highland Council projects a budget overspend of more than £9 million, Aberdeen City Council expects £134 million will need to be cut from the books by 2027 and Moray Council has already had to axe school crossing patrollers and reduce bin collections to balance the books.

And Audit Scotland warned Shetland Islands Council needed to accelerate savings to plug a budget gap of up to £142 million over the next five years.

‘Inevitable job losses’

Cosla president Shona Morrison, who is a former Moray Council convener and continues to represent the Fochabers Lhanbryde ward, warned current government spending plans could see council services “either significantly reduced, cut, or stopped altogether”.

She was speaking as the organisation, which represents Scotland’s 32 local authorities, issued an “SOS call” to “save our services”.

The £1 billion shortfall council leaders say they are facing is equivalent to local authorities’ entire budget for early learning and childcare, or total net revenue spending on roads, transport, sport and culture combined.

It would also pay for about 17,500 teachers – around 30% of the current total – Cosla said.

Cosla says the shortfall could help fund 17,000 teacher posts across Scotland. Image: DC Thomson

With 70% of council cash used on staffing, Ms Morrison said it is “inevitable that current spending plans will lead to job losses”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will reveal how much funding councils will get in 2023-24 in the Scottish budget on December 15.

But Cosla leaders said the Government has already laid out plans for “flat cash” funding – meaning money for councils will not rise in line with soaring inflation.

Ms Morrison said council leaders appreciate “money is extremely tight”.

But she added: “With little room left to manoeuvre, the Scottish Government’s spending plans as they stand will see council services either significantly reduced, cut, or stopped altogether.”

This, combined with the prospect of job losses, means the “critical work council staff do on prevention and early intervention will reduce significantly”, she added.

Councils could struggle to deliver basic services

Cosla vice-president Steven Heddle, who is a former convener of Orkney Islands Council, said the flat cash deal “looked difficult for us” when it was announced in May, but rising energy costs and inflation since then mean “local government is now on extremely dangerous ground”.

Finance directors from all 32 Scottish local authorities have already written an “unprecedented” letter to Mr John Swinney to highlight their “immediate concerns”.

Mr Heddle warned: “Make no mistake, what we will now face is councils struggling to deliver even the basic, essential services that communities rely on.

Cosla vice-president Steven Heddle represents Kirkwall East on Orkney Islands Council. Image: Cosla

“To put this into perspective, the estimated £1 billion gap for councils in 23-24 is the equivalent of the entire budget for early learning and childcare across Scotland, or 17,500 teachers.

“A funding gap of this magnitude will have an impact on all our communities, with the most vulnerable who rely on these services suffering the worst consequences.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said councils “are at a crisis point like never before”.

She added: “The impact for communities is serious and needs to be reconsidered. The financial impacts for other parts of the public sector are also serious.

“When councils can’t focus spend on prevention, for example on preventing ill health, services like the NHS will end up spending significantly more money when issues become more serious.

“Directors of finance across Scotland’s councils are sufficiently concerned about the financial sustainability of councils that they have written to the Deputy First Minister outlining their concerns.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA

“This really is an SOS call from Scotland’s councils – people in communities across Scotland will be pulled into further poverty and uncertainty without adequate funding for the vital services that support them.”

Responding to Cosla, Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government recognises the crucial role councils and their employees play in our communities across Scotland and the challenging financial circumstances they face.

“The Scottish Government’s settlements from the UK Government have suffered a decade of austerity with average real terms cuts of over 5% equating to a loss of £18 billion.

“Despite this, local authority revenue funding is £2.2 billion or 22.9% higher in cash terms in the current financial year than it was in 2013-14.

“Future spending decisions will be outlined as part of the 2023-24 Scottish budget on December 15.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
Post Thumbnail
Aberdeenshire and Islands record highest number of house fires in homes without smoke alarms
SNP Finance Minister John Swinney checks a copy of his budget at St Andrews House yesterday before presenting it to MSPs.
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Aberdeen bypass, near Kingswells. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Newly-elected SNP ministers discussed delaying Aberdeen bypass in 2007
A96 work
POLL: Should full A96 dualling go ahead?
2
Douglas Lumsden MSP. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen MSP forced to apologise for filming Holyrood 'flasher'
Inverness Railway Station. Image: Shutterstock.
ScotRail forced to pay almost £800 on Wick to Inverness rail replacement taxi fare
Laura Hansler is calling for the Scottish Government to commit to fully dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
6
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
7
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 – including two final shows at…
8
Tragic NHS errors led to seven deaths in Highlands and Islands
9
Lochinver lifeboat
Coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl in Highlands
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented