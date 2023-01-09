Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rafa Sales Ross: Joining an exercise group helped me find my community

By Rafa Sales Ross
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 7:37 am
Working out regularly with a group can help to build friendships as well as fitness (Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)
Working out regularly with a group can help to build friendships as well as fitness (Image: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock)

Make your workout motivation about socialising and support, writes Rafa Sales Ross, not harmful diet culture tropes.

Every Saturday morning, a group of around 10 to 15 people would leave a shabby warehouse-like unit in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, to drink out of glasses as sweaty as their bodies.

This group, which I was proud to be a part of, was made up of CrossFit regulars, who met every week to work out together, and once (or more) a week to have a chat afterwards.

For three years, my husband and I were a part of that lovely group in Rio, up until the day we packed our bags and moved to his home country of Scotland.

Before getting on the plane, already missing our friends, we vowed to keep the habit overseas – to start again, to find a new gym. Alas, life got in the way, as it tends to do whenever we make promises we believe to be unshakeable.

It took us three years to take up CrossFit once more, but we eventually did, at the end of 2021. Now, at least five times a week, I’m at a warehouse-like unit again, this time in grey Aberdeen (although the bright orange walls of the gym often make me think back to my sunny home).

Friendship, not diet culture, motivates my gym sessions

As we enter a new year, maintaining a regular exercise routine becomes number one in many people’s resolutions, with a flood of articles full of terms such as “beach body” and “goal weight” filling screens, newspapers and magazines all over the world.

Long associated with the most harmful traits of diet culture, exercise is often seen as the chore that will lead one to whichever body type is considered the ideal by society this season. Group activities like CrossFit, on the other hand, place wellbeing above aesthetics, with community and peer support taking centre stage.

Exercising alone isn’t always easy – sometimes having company boosts your motivation. Image: Maridav/Shutterstock

Perhaps this is why I keep coming back to it; exercising in a social setting makes me feel not only physically stronger but mentally stronger, too. Knowing the people in my corner will be rooting for me as fiercely as I will be rooting for them makes their accomplishments feel just as sweet as mine, endorphins released not only through exercise, but also through the joy of camaraderie.

Above all, joining an exercise group helped me to battle social isolation, allowing me to find a much-needed community where I once had none. As a foreigner in a city that couldn’t be further from home – culturally and geographically – friendships proved to be few and far between, requiring much more effort than lifting heavy weights.

So, as I enter 2023, my New Year’s resolution will take me to a gym, but a beach body has nothing to do with it. Maybe I’ll see you there.

Rafa Sales Ross is a writer from Aberdeen

