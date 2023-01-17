Health chief Humza Yousaf promises no repeat of ‘extreme’ plea for staff at NHS Grampian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Health chief Humza Yousaf promises no repeat of ‘extreme’ plea for staff at NHS Grampian

By Rachel Amery
January 17, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 17, 2023, 7:35 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf admitted NHS Grampian’s shock public plea for staff to come in on their day off to plug gaps over winter should “never be the norm”.

The under-pressure health board took the unprecedented step of putting out an appeal for staff on social media during the Christmas break due to the “extreme level of pressure”.

Mr Yousaf responded to the angry reaction as he was tackled at Holyrood on a winter healthcare crisis affecting the whole country – including long-standing concerns in the Highlands and north-east.

A series of public petitions from people across the north are being heard at parliament, including:

  • Women having to travel hundreds of miles for treatment.
  • Problems recruiting and retaining staff in rural areas.
  • Winter pressures damaging rural and island health board performance.

‘Workforce is exhausted’

Appearing before MSPs on Tuesday, Mr Yousaf said resorting to asking staff to come into work on their days off is not normal.

NHS Grampian put out the plea on Facebook and Twitter on December 30 because of the “number of acutely ill patients arriving at hospital”.

At the time Inverness-based Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of the British Medical Association, said it showed the NHS is broken.

North East region MSP Tess White called for Mr Yousaf to face the sack.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

He said: “I don’t want this because the workforce is exhausted.

“I wouldn’t allow that to become the norm – this was an extreme measure we should never have to repeat.”

Moray maternity services anger

Concerns during Tuesday’s hours-long meeting ranged across the country.

Mr Yousaf was also asked to explain why woman were left having to give birth in laybys on the A96 because of a lack of maternity services in Moray.

The maternity unit at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin was downgraded in 2018.

Since then most women in Moray have had to go to either Aberdeen Maternity Hospital or Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to give birth.

At least two women have been forced to give birth in laybys in the last year alone.

Sandesh Gulhane MSP, who is also a GP, asked if Mr Yousaf would be comfortable driving his “pregnant partner screaming in the back” to hospital on the A96 in the winter.

Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges.

Mr Yousaf said: “This is not a situation I would want my wife or I to be in.

“But the safety of women and their unborn children is at the centre of our thinking and we can’t in good conscience say there will be a consultant-led service there tomorrow.”

He said making unrealistic promises would put women at “very serious harm”.

Recruiting staff to rural areas

The health secretary was also pressed on what the Scottish Government is doing to recruit more staff in remote and rural areas.

Mr Yousaf conceded this is one of the biggest issues for healthcare outside the Central Belt.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

He said since 2019, £7 million has been spent on recruiting GPs to rural practices, including offering a £20,000 bursary, having a graduate-entry medical programme with a rural focus, and a pilot scheme to recruit experienced GPs to rural practices.

He added training more doctors and nurses in rural areas will encourage them to stay once they qualify, and added the lack of affordable housing in these areas needs to be tackled to make working in these health boards a more attractive option

He added it is important the government also looks at staff retention as there is “no point filling a leaky bucket”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented