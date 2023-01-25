Watchdog launches probe into Aberdeen SNP councillor’s undeclared directorship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Watchdog launches probe into Aberdeen SNP councillor’s undeclared directorship

An SNP councillor in Aberdeen will be investigated over claims she broke the code of conduct by failing to declare a company directorship.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 25, 2023, 5:20 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

An SNP councillor in Aberdeen will be investigated over claims she broke the code of conduct by failing to declare a company directorship.

We revealed last year that Jessica Mennie was the subject of a complaint to the Ethical Standards Commissioner over her directorship of a firm called Mennico Ltd.

It is understood the powerful watchdog has now accepted the complaint for investigation.

The Bridge of Don councillor, who is vice convener of the city’s education committee, set up the company with her brothers in November 2021.

Under the code of conduct for councillors, elected members should register such interests within a month.

However, her register of interests previously stated she held no directorships.

Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Ms Mennie added the directorship to her register after the complaint was made in August.

The updated entry to her register describes the firm as a “non-operational registered company”, with “no business undertaken”.

‘Oversight’

She said at the time that the failure to disclose the directorship had been an “oversight” because the company was “not operational and has zero turnover”.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog confirmed on Wednesday that the commissioner was “currently considering a case regarding Councillor Jessica Mennie”.

It is understood Ms Mennie has been asked by the commissioner to provide a formal response to the complaint.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner investigates complaints which claim councillors have breached their code of conduct.

The commissioner sends a report to the Standards Commission on the conclusion of the probe, then a decision is taken on whether there should be a hearing, further investigation, or no action taken.

‘Amusement and recreation’

Councillors can face censure, suspension or disqualification if they are found to have breached the code of conduct.

Mennico Ltd’s business type is listed on Companies House as “other holiday and other collective accommodation”, as well as “other amusement and recreation activities not elsewhere classified”.

Ms Mennie’s register of interests states she is also an SNP marketing and events coordinator.

She was elected to the city council in October 2019, after a by-election in the Bridge of Don ward, before winning re-election in May last year.

We attempted to contact Ms Mennie on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
Councillor Jessica Mennie. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented