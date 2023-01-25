Watchdog launches probe into Aberdeen SNP councillor’s undeclared directorship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An SNP councillor in Aberdeen will be investigated over claims she broke the code of conduct by failing to declare a company directorship.

We revealed last year that Jessica Mennie was the subject of a complaint to the Ethical Standards Commissioner over her directorship of a firm called Mennico Ltd.

It is understood the powerful watchdog has now accepted the complaint for investigation.

The Bridge of Don councillor, who is vice convener of the city’s education committee, set up the company with her brothers in November 2021.

Under the code of conduct for councillors, elected members should register such interests within a month.

However, her register of interests previously stated she held no directorships.

Ms Mennie added the directorship to her register after the complaint was made in August.

The updated entry to her register describes the firm as a “non-operational registered company”, with “no business undertaken”.

‘Oversight’

She said at the time that the failure to disclose the directorship had been an “oversight” because the company was “not operational and has zero turnover”.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog confirmed on Wednesday that the commissioner was “currently considering a case regarding Councillor Jessica Mennie”.

It is understood Ms Mennie has been asked by the commissioner to provide a formal response to the complaint.

The Ethical Standards Commissioner investigates complaints which claim councillors have breached their code of conduct.

The commissioner sends a report to the Standards Commission on the conclusion of the probe, then a decision is taken on whether there should be a hearing, further investigation, or no action taken.

‘Amusement and recreation’

Councillors can face censure, suspension or disqualification if they are found to have breached the code of conduct.

Mennico Ltd’s business type is listed on Companies House as “other holiday and other collective accommodation”, as well as “other amusement and recreation activities not elsewhere classified”.

Ms Mennie’s register of interests states she is also an SNP marketing and events coordinator.

She was elected to the city council in October 2019, after a by-election in the Bridge of Don ward, before winning re-election in May last year.

We attempted to contact Ms Mennie on Wednesday.