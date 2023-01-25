Seven rivals in Championship play-off chase, says former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven rivals in Championship play-off chase, says former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 25, 2023, 5:00 pm
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS

Former Caley Thistle star Graham Bayne insists his old club will be involved in a seven-way promotion battle at the top of the Championship.

Inverness return to league action this Saturday with a trip to Raith Rovers in a seventh v sixth encounter at Kirkcaldy.

Rovers sit just one place and one point below ICT, with Billy Dodds’ Highlanders sitting just three points outside the top four.

Crushing 6-1 and 4-1 wins for ICT against Cove Rangers and Arbroath respectively were followed by an entertaining 0-0 draw against leaders Queen’s Park on January 14.

Last weekend’s home date against Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup has been rescheduled for next Tuesday.

Raith can join promotion push

ICT are 10 points behind Queen’s Park after 21 games and Bayne, who starred for ICT in the Premiership from 2004 to 2008, reckons every team from Raith upwards will fancy their shot at promotion.

He said: “Rovers won’t be far away and they will have aspirations of getting into the play-offs as well.

“I watched their recent game against Dundee, which ended 1-1, and I was really impressed with Raith. It was a very good game and I felt Rovers deserved to win.

“They have a strong squad of players and there’s no doubt they will be looking to be in the play-offs.

“Hamilton, Arbroath and Cove Rangers have been battling at the bottom, but the other seven sides will believe they can make it into the top four.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group

“Inverness are only three points behind Partick Thistle in the play-offs. The Championship is a great league to follow, because it is so exciting and has so many close contests.

“There is rarely anything much between the teams, Queen’s Park being top of the league is unbelievable, especially on the back of their promotion last season.

“The league is so close though, you’d not be surprised to see Queen’s Park, who are top, struggle if they go to Arbroath, who are second-bottom.”

Play-off impacts still hampering ICT

Inverness, who finished third last term, came through six play-off games in just 20 days before being eventually pipped by St Johnstone in the Premiership play-off final.

And Bayne is sure their long-lasting and lengthy injury list this season is a knock-on effect from such a punishing schedule.

He said: “The amount of games the third or fourth-placed sides have to come through, as Inverness did last season when they reached the final, has to be looked at.

“I think the number of injuries they’ve got this season has carried on from that schedule.

Striker Shane Sutherland was injured in last season’s play-offs.

“To play six games in the play-offs so quickly, which is actually a pretty high percentage of your whole regular season, is a lot to cram in. Every single play-off match has so much at stake.

“I know (the SPFL) want the two final legs with the big crowds at the end of the season and that’s why they keep it like that. It’s so tough when you’re going in against the Premiership team, who just played one round of plays, or two games.”

Gutsy win over Cove sparked revival

Bayne, who also played for Arbroath, Dundee and Ross County, is thrilled to see Dodds’ side hit high form in recent weeks after such a tough winter when they were winless during eight successive league outings.

He added: “Before Queen’s Park, they banged in 10 goals in two games. The 6-1 win over Cove Rangers was especially impressive as they went 1-0 down. With the run the side had been on, you’d certainly never think it would end 6-1.

“They showed character that day and the confidence grew from there. They followed that up with a 4-1 win at Arbroath. You saw Motherwell struggle there a wee bit at the weekend (in a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat).

“Those were fantastic results and very much needed. It has been unbelievable how many players they’ve had out injured this season. They seem to get one back and someone else gets injured.

“It’s not even been what you’d call squad players. It has been important players, such as Shane Sutherland being long-term from last season’s play-offs. Clubs of the size of Inverness don’t carry squads to cover those kind of numbers in terms of injuries.

“You’ve got to feel sorry for them and those two wins before the Queen’s Park draw will be a real boost to them.”

Doran testimonial tickets now on sale

Meanwhile, tickets have gone on sale for Aaron Doran’s testimonial dinner, which will be held at the city’s Kingsmills Hotel on Saturday, March 11.

The Press and Journal’s Bill McAllister, STV’s Nicola McAlley and former ICT captain Gary Warren will all be guest speakers and the ticket covers a three-course meal and disco.

Doran, who remains a mainstay in the Inverness side, has played 355 times for the club, having been signed by Terry Butcher in 2010.

For tickets, email adtestimonial@gmail.com

 

 

