Council tenants still lack fire alarms across north and north-east one year after new rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Council tenants still lack fire alarms across north and north-east one year after new rules

Six councils across the north-east, Highlands and islands have yet to fully comply with new fire safety legislation, blaming access problems and some tenants refusing to keep appointments.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 31, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 10:10 am
Photo of Adele Merson
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.

Six councils across the north-east, Highlands and islands have yet to fully comply with new fire safety legislation, blaming access problems and some tenants refusing to keep appointments.

The legislation, which came into force on February 1 last year, requires all households in Scotland to have the appliances installed in their homes.

It is the responsibility of councils to ensure the alarms are installed for their tenants.

The Scottish Government rejected calls last year to extend the February deadline for all households in the country to have new interlinked smoke detectors installed.

Housing Secretary Shona Robison faced criticism over the roll-out of the legislation last year.

Just a quarter of Scottish councils fully comply with the new legislation almost 12 months on, according to figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives.

More than 1,000 council homes across Aberdeen are still to be fitted with interlinked smoke alarms out of a total of 22,500 rented properties.

Elsewhere, the figures show:

  • There are round 438 homes owned by Highland Council which do not fully comply.
  • 336 council properties are not upgraded across the Shetland Islands.
  • There are 162 to complete in the Orkney Islands,
  • Moray is still to upgrade 59 properties.
  • Aberdeenshire has 11 homes to upgrade.

Data released under freedom of information legislation revealed only eight Scottish local authorities currently meet the regulations for council homes.

‘Challenges’ across northern Scotland

Western Isles Council has fitted new interlinked alarms in all its council homes and completed its final property by August 30 last year.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council say staff have visited all 13,000 plus properties it manages and are now “almost 100% compliant”.

He added: “We do have a very small number where access has proved challenging, but this is reducing as our teams work together with the tenants to address any issues.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said the local authority is now 99% compliant and expects to have the final 59 properties completed by the end of March.

As of December 7, Orkney Islands Council had installed the alarms in 83% of its properties, with 786 of 948 homes completed.

The local authority said the remaining 162 homes are either located in “remote or off the Orkney mainland locations” or where contractors have “failed to gain access despite multiple visits and attempts to contact the tenants”.

The council is currently implementing plans to make all its council homes compliant and aim to have these completed “as soon as possible”.

Lerwick Town Hall and Shetland Islands Council HQ. Image: Supplied.

In Shetland, council officials said the remaining properties are ones where “mainly there has been problems gaining access”.

Highland Council has completed the work in 97% of its 14,600 council-owned houses.

The data, from November, shows the council has yet to install the appliances in over 400 homes across the council area.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The roll out has been successful with only a small number of partially-compliant properties in which the council are working to obtain entry to complete works.”

Argyll and Bute Council transferred its social housing stock to Argyll Community Housing Association over a decade ago.

The local authority retains a small number of domestic premises which are compliant with the regulations.

‘Inept forward planning’

Miles Briggs, housing spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, condemned the SNP’s “systemic underfunding” of councils and “inept forward-planning” for these failings.

This is despite most the councils blaming delays to compliance on issues gaining access to the remaining properties.

He said: “The fact that the vast majority of councils have buildings that still don’t comply with the Scottish government’s fire alarm law – almost a year on from it coming into force – is deeply alarming.

“This was a vital piece of fire-safety legislation but its implementation by SNP ministers has been shambolic and incompetent from day one.”

‘Vital piece of safety legislation’

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We do not have access to the data this claim is based on and it is not clear whether, for example, empty properties are included in the figure.

“However, this is a vital piece of fire safety legislation which is why it was not delayed.

“Interlinked fire alarms play a key part in improving fire safety within the home and we continue to encourage everyone to install the alarms as they can protect lives and property.

“The legislation required people to have the alarms installed by February 2022, but it provides flexibility on meeting the standard recognising individual circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
The new smoke alarm legislation was introduced on February 1 last year. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented