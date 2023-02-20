Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes says gender law reform ‘not priority’ as she enters race to replace Nicola Sturgeon

By Andy Philip
February 20, 2023, 9:06 am Updated: February 20, 2023, 4:55 pm
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.
Kate Forbes has entered the SNP leadership race. Image: Andrew Cowan.

SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes revealed she would not have backed controversial changes to gender recognition on the day she launched her campaign to be the next first minister of Scotland.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP broke her silence on the controversy hours after announcing she will return from maternity leave early to stand in the contest.

The gender recognition changes, which include easier “self-identification” for trans men and women, were rushed through Holyrood before Christmas while Ms Forbes was on leave.

Since then the UK Government has blocked it from becoming law.

In an interview with the BBC, she said the UK Government should not overturn Scottish legislation.

“But I think on this, seek legal advice and recognise it is not a priority right now for the people of Scotland, who are focused on other things,” she added.

Announcing her campaign launch earlier, she said “the nation and the Yes movement are at a major crossroads”.

She added: “I cannot sit back and watch our nation thwarted on the road to self-determination. Our small, independent neighbours enjoy wealthier, fairer, and greener societies – and so can we.”

‘Rising star’

Ms Forbes has long been seen within the party as a rising star since her election win in 2016.

She was quickly parachuted into the finance brief in 2020 after disgraced Derek Mackay was forced to resign.

In August last year, she and her husband Ali MacLennan announced the birth of their daughter Naomi at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Kate Forbes has given birth to a baby girl. Image: Ruaraidh White.

Returning to frontline politics, the 32-year-old will stand against Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and ex-minister Ash Regan, who announced their leadership campaigns at the weekend.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson, a former MP in Moray and an early bookies’ favourite for the job, announced on Monday morning that he will not stand.

Mr Yousaf, a Glasgow MSP who has a family home in Dundee, was due to set out his pitch for the top job at an event in Clydebank today.

Ms Regan, MSP for Edinburgh Eastern, quit government in protest at Ms Sturgeon’s gender reform package.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Jane Barlow/PA.

In a pitch focused at the SNP membership, she said she can “unite” the party and independence movement.

“I will reach out and listen so that every member feels valued and able to contribute,” she said.

“That is important within the party, but it is also important if we are to persuade others of the merits of independence.”

Her ally Ivan McKee, the SNP business secretary, earlier said he will back Ms Forbes’ push for the top job in the Scottish Government.

Early endorsements for Ms Forbes include Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin and former health secretary Alex Neil.

Ash Regan at the Aberdeen Scottish Fire & Rescue Service station when she was in government last year. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Who is Kate Forbes?

Born in 1990 in Dingwall, Ms Forbes was educated at Gaelic-medium school, although she also spent five years between ages 10 and 15 in schools in India because her father was working there, helping to provide healthcare to locals.

In an interview with Holyrood Magazine in 2019, she described how her experience of living overseas helped shape her politics.

Ms Forbes came back to Dingwall Academy before leaving in 2008 to study history at Cambridge, and then a masters at Edinburgh in emigration history.

Kate Forbes increased the SNP’s majority locally: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Emigration and the Highland clearances were subjects close to her heart, her ancestors having been cleared from fertile soil on the Applecross peninsula.

Ms Forbes worked for her local MSP Dave Thompson for a year in 2011-12, before spending two years as an accountant at Barclays.

In 2016, she returned home to succeed Mr Thompson in the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch seat, increasing the SNP’s majority from 4,995 to 9,043.

Ms Forbes has spoken in the past about the importance of her faith, and has campaigned against religious bullying.

In 2019, she was one of three government ministers to sign a letter raising concerns about the potential implications for women of allowing people to self-identify their sex, one of the most controversial issues in the SNP at the moment.

Tags

