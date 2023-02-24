Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters

We hit the streets of Cardonald, in his Glasgow Pollok patch, on Wednesday to hear the thoughts of locals as Mr Yousaf edges closer to replacing Nicola Sturgeon.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.

He may be the bookies’ favourite to become the new SNP leader but it appears Humza Yousaf still has work to do in his own constituency.

We hit the streets of Cardonald, in his Glasgow Pollok patch, on Wednesday to hear the thoughts of locals as Mr Yousaf edges closer to replacing Nicola Sturgeon.

Some were supportive and hailed the health secretary’s credentials for the top job, while others took aim at his decision to live nearly 100 miles away in Dundee.

But one factor is unmistakable – THAT nursery row has put him firmly in the spotlight.

The controversy saw Mr Yousaf and his wife sue a nursery in Dundee over claims it discriminated against their daughter’s application.

A complaint to the Care Inspectorate was partly upheld, but they dropped their legal action earlier this month.

Mixed opinions

“That’s good,” said 76-year-old Janet when she found out Mr Yousaf was her MSP.

“I like him. I think he’s a very honest man. Anything’s better than Nicola Sturgeon.”

But she said it was “ridiculous” he lived outside Glasgow.

Janet added: “How does he know what’s going on if he doesn’t stay here?”

Mr Yousaf stays in Dundee but has a Glasgow constituency.

Every voter we spoke to was aware of Mr Yousaf’s leadership bid.

But Janet was not the only constituent surprised to discover he’s the local MSP.

“No idea,” was the response from Linda, 71, when asked to name who represents her in Holyrood.

After the conversation moved on to Mr Yousaf, she added: “I think I did know he lived in Dundee, because did he not have trouble with his children in a nursery?

‘He can live wherever he likes’

“I don’t think that [his base] is too much of a bother.

“How many MPs live in London? If he can do the job it’s fine.”

Angela, 63, agreed, saying: “I think he can live wherever he likes. As long as he does his job that’s fine.”

David O’Rourke, 86, remembered Mr Yousaf’s “altercation with the nursery in Dundee”.

He added: “I would rather that the local MSP lived in the area in which I live.”

Mr Yousaf grew up in Glasgow and stayed in the city when he was first elected to Holyrood in 2011, before moving to the east coast city where he stays with his family.

humza yousaf
Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla.

He married wife Nadia El-Nakla in 2019. She was elected as a Dundee councillor for the SNP at last year’s local elections.

June Murray, 70, said: “If you’re not living in the area that you represent you lose contact with what presumably is his power base.”

“I don’t think it’s fair really,” 62-year-old Brian told us. “I think somebody in this area should be representing the area.”

Paisley Road West, Cardonald, in Mr Yousaf’s constituency.

Despite their concerns, Mr Yousaf has performed strongly in Glasgow Pollok and secured 53% of the vote when locals last went to the polls in 2021.

Turnout in the constituency is much lower than on average but it’s gone up every time residents have had a chance to cast their ballot for him.

Local anger

“He’s rubbish. He never did a thing for me,” said Caroline, 62, a former SNP voter.

“He’s not getting my vote. The SNP’s finished.”

Angela, 50, called the health secretary’s leadership bid “ridiculous”.

Nicola Sturgeon with Mr Yousaf. Image: PA.

“I’m a Labour supporter, so I couldn’t care less,” was the response from Jim, 71, when asked for his view on Mr Yousaf’s credentials.

But that won’t necessarily matter for the SNP leadership frontrunner, since he only has to convince party members he is best-placed for the top job.

‘It really doesn’t matter’

John Gordon, 71, said: “Politicians get up to all sorts of things. It really doesn’t matter [where Mr Yousaf lives].

“Lots of things that politicians do bother me, but there’s f*** all I can do about it.

“The whole system needs scrapped and built back up, but wee John Gordon’s not going to do much about it.”

All eyes will be on Mr Yousaf’s campaign in the coming weeks as he tries to keep up his momentum to be crowned Scotland’s next first minister on March 27.

‘Fully committed to Glasgow’

A spokesperson for Mr Yousaf said: “Like many, Humza Yousaf is part of a blended family.

“He and his family made the decision to move to Dundee five years ago in the best interests of his wife, daughter, and step-daughter who was settled at school.

“Humza Yousaf has made no secret of this and remains fully committed to his Glasgow Pollok constituency.

“Like most MSPs, he is usually in his constituency every week, and often at weekends too.

“Regardless of Humza’s future roles, his time will continue to be split between Glasgow, Dundee, and Edinburgh.”

