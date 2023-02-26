Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve

Humza Yousaf will make smaller drinks producers temporarily exempt from the initiative if he becomes SNP leader.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 26, 2023, 4:53 pm Updated: February 26, 2023, 7:19 pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
The deposit return scheme is set to go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.

Humza Yousaf has confirmed smaller drinks producers will temporarily be exempt from the controversial deposit return scheme if he wins the race to become first minister.

The frontrunner to succeed Nicola Sturgeon still backs the under-fire recycling initiative, but said the priority should be targeting major corporations who harm the environment.

The future of the scheme – which is due to go live in August – is already faced with uncertainty after Mr Yousaf’s SNP leadership rival Kate Forbes warned it should be paused.

Business chiefs in the north and north-east warned a one-year delay should not just be used to “kick problems down the road”.

Mr Yousaf told the Press and Journal he would be keen to meet with them if he wins the contest to become first minister.

Humza Yousaf is the frontrunner to succeed Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

When the deposit scheme comes into force, consumers will have to pay an extra 20p when they buy drinks in single-use containers.

They then earn their money back by taking their empty can, glass or bottle to vending machines placed around the country.

But smaller companies have repeatedly claimed the new law will hurt them by increasing costs when they are already being financially squeezed.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing sensationally warned Nicola Sturgeon the scheme could descend into a “catastrophe” during an extraordinary Holyrood intervention.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said: “Unless halted now, this scheme – which most businesses believe to be fatally flawed – will damage the reputation of Scotland as a place to do business.”

‘Listened to business’

Asked whether more could have been done to reassure firms, Mr Yousaf told us: “It’s fair to say, with hindsight, there’s absolutely more we could always look to do to reassure smaller businesses who have been telling us about these challenges for a number of weeks now.”

Speaking after a visit to Aberdeen, he added: “I’ll make sure I directly meet with them so I can deal with them and engage with them directly, because I think that’s the best way to hear about their concerns.”

Earlier he said the policy remained an “important scheme”, but said he had “listened to business” about their concerns.

The health secretary said: “If I’m elected first minister then I will exclude small businesses for the first year of operation of that scheme.

“Because it’s not the craft breweries, or craft gin makers, that are the ones causing the issues. It’s the big producers that are the ones that we should be targeting.”

Windswept Brewing owner Nigel Tiddy.

Nigel Tiddy, who runs Windswept Brewing in Lossiemouth, told us: “This would be a very welcome and sensible course of action.

“It is important that this doesn’t just kick the problems down the road and we end up with a scheme that meets clearly thought out environmental objectives without sacrificing small businesses.”

Stuart Ingram, who runs House of Elrick Gin in Newmachar, near Aberdeen, said any change of tack was “too little too late” as he had already decided to stop trading in Scotland.

And Stephen Kemp, who runs a gin distillery in Orkney, said: “It’s disappointing senior ministers like Humza Yousaf now at the 11th hour when it can potentially help their campaign are prepared to accept what the industry has been telling them for months.”

Whisky consultant Blair Bowman, who has led opposition to the environmental project, said a pause would not fix the scheme’s “fundamental flaws”.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens. Image: PA.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater, who has been overseeing the initiative, insisted it would still go ahead. But she admitted she was “actively considering” a one-year reprieve for small companies.

Earlier this week Holyrood announced a new £22 million package to help firms struggling with admin costs and registration fees incurred from the scheme.

