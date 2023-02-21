New £22 million bottle return scheme support package ‘reeks of desperation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

New £22 million bottle return scheme support package ‘reeks of desperation’

By Kelly Wilson
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
empty plastic bottles
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock

A £22 million support package announced to help business owners ahead of the introduction of Scotland’s controversial bottle recycling scheme has been branded as “reeking of desperation”.

Under-fire Circularity Scotland said the cashflow support measures would address concerns, particularly for smaller producers of beverages subject to the 20p levy that will be added to every single-use can and bottle sold in Scotland.

READ: What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?

Starting later this year, almost every bottle or can sold in Scotland will come with an extra 20p deposit charge as a part of new recycling rules brought in force by the Deposit Return Scheme.

In response to wide-spread criticism, Circularity Scotland, the body responsible for implementing the scheme, has announced a number of initiatives to address concerns.

This includes a pledge to remove the day one and month one charges for all producers, up to a threshold of three million units per year.

It is also providing two month credit terms on deposits and fees up to the same volume threshold to reduce the working capital impact on all producers.

Not enough

However, whisky consultant Blair Bowman, who has led a push against the new laws, doesn’t believe it goes far enough.

Blair Bowman
Whisky industry specialist Blair Bowman said the late letter sent to those affected by the DRS shows the scheme is ‘not workable’. Image: Supplied

The former Aberdeen University student said: “It reeks of desperation.

“A letter has went out producers today, less than five working days before deadline.

“For some businesses, it might be the first time they’ve seen about DRS.

“It shows it’s not workable.

“The fact they’ve put out this package today and framed as a success and win for small businesses, it should’ve been in from the absolute beginning.

“They shouldn’t have been putting it in five days from the deadline.

It reeks of desperation.”

Blair Bowman

“It shows they are scrambling around, don’t know what they are doing and making it up as they go along.

“They are constantly and consistently moving the goalposts which is not workable for any business in any situation in any sector and it’s not how we should be treated as a drinks industry in Scotland.”

Circularity Scotland has also confirmed that it will be offering the option to use self-adhesive barcode labels for producers placing less than 25,000 units per year of a specific product on to the Scottish market which will prevent the cost of changing packaging to introduce new barcodes.

Help cashflow concerns

Circularity Scotland chief executive David Harris said: “We know that smaller producers, in particular, have been concerned about the cashflow impacts of the scheme, and these measures will address those concerns.

“Circularity Scotland has successfully secured over £100 million of third-party funding to establish the infrastructure of the deposit return scheme, with only minimal up-front funding from the very largest producers.

Circularity Scotland chief executive David Harris. Image: Citypress

“This funding approach allows producers both large and small to benefit on equal terms from this investment in world-class infrastructure and leading-edge technology and only pay their share of the costs once the scheme is in operation.

“We have already announced reductions in producer fees of up to 40%, while also being able to offer the highest return handling fees of comparable schemes anywhere in the world.

“These additional support measures further demonstrate our confidence in being able to deliver ongoing operational efficiencies once the scheme has gone live.

“We are committed to ensuring that the deposit return scheme works for Scotland, is cost effective for business and helps protect our environment for generations to come.”

‘Clarity and confidence’

Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said: “This is a big and welcome change that responds directly to many of the concerns that have been raised, particularly those from smaller producers like craft brewers.

“It addresses initial cash flow challenges, and provides a pragmatic and simple solution to the issues raised around barcodes for smaller product lines.

“This is a package that gives businesses the clarity and confidence they need to be part of Scotland’s deposit return scheme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Bentley will end production of its 12-cylinder petrol engine in April next year, the luxury car maker has announced (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bentley to end production of W12 petrol engine in move to electric motoring
(Niall Carson/PA)
Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
'Basically a Teams call in a pub': BrewDog cancels huge Aberdeen AGM to save…
Teachers and a host of other public sector workers could see a 3.5% pay bump next year (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Public sector workers could see 3.5% pay rise after departmental submissions
Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK will respond to competition concerns over US climate plan – Hunt
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Union warns Aberdeen bus depot workers' strike may hit services
2
Housebuilders were put under pressure by poor house price figures on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
Housebuilders and rising pound put pressure on FTSE
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at a meeting of senior leaders from across UK green industries at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor resists calls for public sector pay boost despite budget surplus
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Four-day working week been a 'fantastic' success for Barra Distillers
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield boss Innes Smith reveals what he would say to next first minister if…

Most Read

1
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Secrets of remote Sutherland hotel uncovered on Channel 4 documentary series
2
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
3
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Airbus Helicopter H175
Helicopter stranded on North Sea platform after blades snap during Storm Otto
5
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Trio in court following alleged attempted murder knife attack in Aberdeen city centre
6
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
7
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre
8
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home – two days after…
9
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen mum-of-three feels ‘helpless’ over mould and damp issues in council flat
10
There are plans for new Macduff flats in our latest round-up
Neighbours fighting plans for Macduff eyesore and ‘advanced discussions’ over potential Westhill hotel site

More from Press and Journal

The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Missing Harvey Christian: Where is Cambridgeshire man last seen near Ben Nevis nearly a…
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Body recovered after Inverness helicopter and lifeboat search
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Shetland bus stops to host 'share' buckets to help in cost-of-living crisis
Castleton bridge road
Emergency closure of A947 Turriff to Banff road at Castleton Bridge announced
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2
The 'cashflow support' announced by Circularity Scotland is designed to address concerns, particularly for smaller drinks producers affected by the 20p Deposit Return Scheme. Image: Shutterstock
In pictures: Beachcombers on Kerrera dredge up MASSIVE haul of discarded sea waste
Stewart Milne worker holding hedgehog home being installed in Alford
Hedgehog homes installed at new Alford housing development to reverse population decline

Editor's Picks

Most Commented