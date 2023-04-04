Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked down

The hut on the Spital sparked fury among neighbours of Aberdeen University lecturer Anna Riemen.

By Ben Hendry
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park

An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved by the Scottish Government after neighbours and councillors demanded it be torn down.

Lecturer Anna Riemen lives in a picturesque cottage at the corner of the Spital and Sunnybank Road.

The academic’s garden is her “main solace in life”, and the 4m structure was erected to help with her hobby.

But neighbours were less than impressed – saying such projects in the historic area need special permission.

Old Aberdeen is most commonly associated with historic buildings like King’s College at the university or St Machar’s Cathedral. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It was branded an “unsightly object” and a “monstrosity”.

And the bird-friendly sedum roof caused one resident to fume that Old Aberdeen “is a conservation area, not a wildlife park”.

The council’s planning committee concurred, ordering the unauthorised shed to be taken down due to looking out of place.

Dr Anna Reimen lives in a cottage near the campus. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Old Aberdeen shed saved after P&J readers back structure

But towards the end of last year, Dr Riemen turned to the Scottish Government for help.

She pleaded for Holyrood officials to overturn the decision of the local authority.

And architects Aurora Planning highlighted the “unprompted” positive comments from Press and Journal readers when we reported on the issue.

Government reporter Ailie Callan visited the site, just yards from the lecturer’s Aberdeen University workplace, in January.

The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
The controversial Old Aberdeen shed, pictured here before it was saved by the government.

And this week she published her decision, rebuffing neighbours by saying she “did not find it to be visually dominant”.

Should the Old Aberdeen shed have been saved? Let us know in our comments section below

What did government guru say?

The government official added: “Although the shed is of a non-standard design, I do not consider this to have an adverse effect on the wider character and appearance of the area.

“It has a low-key appearance and I did not find the shed to be unduly prominent,
nor does it appear out of place given it is within a domestic rear garden.”

The green-fingered health expert will be able to enjoy her shed this summer after all. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

One neighbour had claimed that the shed would infringe on the privacy of their home on Orchard Road, by offering views into the property.

But this was dismissed as the reporter “was not persuaded that there would be greater potential for overlooking from the shed than from the garden itself”.

Read more on the wrangle here.

All the latest planning stories

[[title]]

[[text]]
