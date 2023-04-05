Why we play golf: 10 Scottish golfers in their own words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Sport Golf

Why we play golf: 10 Scottish golfers in their own words

Considering taking up golf? Find out the many reasons why people play.

In partnership with VisitScotland
A photo of a golfer teeing off
Pic credit: VisitScotland/Paul Tomkins

Golf is a sport that brings so many different things to so many different people.

Recently, we have been celebrating Scotland’s contribution to golf and all the amazing opportunities it presents. As part of our partnership with VisitScotland, we have revealed 9 reasons to fall in love with golf; encouraged people start playing golf with our beginner’s guide; showcased the best nine-hole courses to play on; and celebrated the many other exciting travel experiences golf can bring into your life.

Benefits of golf

Now, we have asked 10 golfers across Scotland, of varying ages and abilities, to share with us exactly why they play golf and what this much-loved sport brings to their lives.

Tara Hamon

Age: 26
Played golf for: 3 years
Location: St Andrews, Fife

A photo of golfer Tara Hamon in St Andrews
St Andrews golfer Tara Hamon on the Old Course

“I am a 26 year old golfer born and raised at the dream golfing destination, St Andrews. I became an avid golfer in the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic, so have been playing for three years now.

“Golf has become my best friend for so many reasons. It has allowed me to meet so many new people, and experience incredible opportunities I would never have dreamed of – including meeting Rory Mcilroy at the 150th Open at St Andrews. The life skills that you learn from hitting a tiny white ball is remarkable.

“Taking up golf is the best thing I have ever done, and it has truly changed my life.”

Ethan Scobie

Age: 12
Played golf for: 8 years
Location: East Renfrewshire

A photo of young golfer Ethan Scobie
Ethan Scobie has been playing golf since he was four years old.

“I first went to the driving range at age four and then joined The Wee Wonders Junior Programme at Whitecraigs Golf Course at age seven.  I have been a member at Whitecraigs Golf Club since then. I play golf because I really enjoy it and I have met lots of new friends through golf and we sometimes meet up to play a round — I wouldn’t know these people if I didn’t play golf.

“The reasons I enjoy it is because it is relaxing and calming for my brain, it makes me feel no stress whatsoever, this is because you are out in nature having a great time doing the stuff you love. I get lots out of golf: one of them is resilience. I need resilience because if I have a bad hole, I need to bounce back for the next one. Try it and see for yourself.”

David Hanlin

Age: 69
Played golf for: 25 years
Location: Tayport, Fife

A photo of golfer David Hanlin
David Hanlin has been playing golf for 25 years.

“Why do I play golf? I enjoy the competition with my friends, I love to win and so I play to win. I like the camaraderie that golf brings as well as the walking. I really like my club — I play at Drumoig Golf Course — and on the course I have seen deer, heron, weasels and squirrels, and the views are spectacular.

“Drumoig is split over three levels and when you are going from level three to two, you see across the Carnoustie and the other way you can see St Andrews Bay, it’s a lovely place to play; it’s a lovely place to walk. As well as playing in Scotland, I have golfed in America, the Canary Islands and Spain and now, Meg and I are planning our first golfing holiday abroad together. There are so many benefits of golf.”

Lynda Dobinson

Age: 60
Played golf for: 2 years
Location: Dunfermline, Fife

A photo of golfer Lynda Dobinson and her friend
Lynda Dobinson (right) with her golf pal at Dunfermline Golf Club.

“I have been playing golf for two years now and last summer my handicap started coming down quite well. I have been playing on the main course now at Dunfermline Golf Club. The main reason I play golf is so that my partner and I could play together. It is another interest we can enjoy together. He is an amazing player — he’s been playing for 57 years.

“I love being outdoors, so golf is ideal, and it gives me another reason to be outside. I also play golf for the social side. I am meeting new friends all the time because there are new ladies joining the club all the time. I love it!

“I would recommend it to anyone, just give it a go. My only regret is that I didn’t discover it sooner.”

John Hamilton

Age: 17
Played golf for: 10 years
Location: East Renfrewshire

John takes the first tee at The Old Course in St Andrews.

“Like a lot of young boys, I used to play football but soon realised I wasn’t enjoying it as much and this is when I started to get into golf. I got my first set of clubs at seven and was regularly going up the driving range with my dad, who also sometimes took me out on the course at Cathkin Braes Golf Club.

“Golf has always been in my family with both my grandfathers, dad, uncles and cousins all playing it, so I guess I had to follow in the family obsession. I think the reason why I love golf so much is that every shot is different and you can play the best golf of your life one day and the next time it is a horror show.

“For example, I played in the Scottish Boys Championship at Edzell last year and I played the worst golf of the year, but at least I wasn’t last – the next day I played I was 20 shots better.”

Jim McPhillimy

Age: 59
Played golf for: 50 years
Location: Perthshire

A photo of keen golfer Jim McPhillimy
Avid golfer Jim McPhillimy at the first tee of St Andrews Old Course, holding his custom-made cover for the 150th Open, held at the course last year.

“Golf is a big thing in my family; my dad played his whole life. I have been playing for 50 years, in which time I’ve made three holes-in-one and still have a handicap of three.

“I’ve been lucky to play amazing courses across the country, but I’m currently a member at my all-time favourite: the Home of Golf, St Andrews Golf Club.

“I love getting outside, the social aspect and the fact you can play golf at any age and any ability thanks to handicaps. Look at me – I’m semi-retired and I’m actively working on my fitness so that I can play better golf in my sixties than I did in my fifties! How many sports can you say that about?”

Laura Beveridge

Age: 34
Played golf for: 24 years
Location: Aberdeen

A photo of European Tour golfer Laura Beveridge
Laura Beveridge has played in the European Tour.

“I started playing golf at the age of 10. Golf becomes part of your life, just as life can be related back to golf. You overcome challenges, no two shots are the same and it teaches you a lot about yourself. I love that no matter the ability or age, everyone is on a level playing field when they start.

“There’s always a wee surprise in every round, something that gets you wanting more, and that’s the hook of the game. It’s opened so many doors for me, I’m so fortunate to have this as my career.”

Connor Syme & Stuart Syme

A photo of PGA coach Stuart Syme with golfer son Connor
PGA coach Stuart Syme with prof golfer son Connor

Connor 
Age: 27
Played golf for: 15 years
Location: Fife

“I am currently playing golf in South Africa and so, as you can imagine, I am very grateful for all the opportunities golf has given me. I was born in Kirkcaldy and started playing golf when I was young, but only became more serious as a 12-year-old. I am excited to play golf as a career as it was something that started off as a hobby for me. And now golf has turned into my full-time job and I get to travel the world doing it.”

Stuart
(Connor’s dad and coach)
Age: 52
Played golf for: 50 years
Location: Fife

“I play golf as I get to travel and see many countries I’d never have visited, but golf also means I get to be my own boss. Having progressed through my 30-plus years as a professional to owning a couple of golf businesses, I am definitely the definition of having a dream and being bold enough to go out and achieve it.

“The travel benefits for golf are amazing as everyone who plays it has a chance to travel as there are golf courses in pretty much every country in the world! I also love to play golf because you are outdoors whilst getting all that exercise, then there’s the four miles you usually walk during a round of golf, the camaraderie with your friends and playing companions, plus the fun of the clubhouse afterwards!”

Meg Hanlin

Age: 65
Played golf for: 3 years
Location: Tayport, Fife

A photo of new golfer Meg Hanlin
Meg Hanlin enjoys playing golf with her husband David.

“Before I retired at the start of lockdown in 2020, I said to myself ‘I’d never play golf in a million years’! My husband David always golfs, so I thought it would be something we could play together. When I retired I got lessons at Drumoig and bought a set of clubs and I started to play. I wanted to play because it was good exercise and something I could do with my husband, it was about togetherness. I have a bad handicap, because I am still new to it, but it’s not about that for me.

“We are now thinking about going on a golfing holiday together for the first time, to Portugal.”

Discover more about Scotland’s love of golf on VisitScotland’s website and the best courses across the country that you can play on.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Golf

The patrons were out in force at Augusta National Golf Club. Image: AP.
Richie Ramsay: Scottie Scheffler faces plenty of competition to defend the Green Jacket
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Formidable field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament
Tiger Woods walks to the 12th green during a practice at Augusta this week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Time for Augusta National to take a stand that…
Costa Navarino
Fantasy Golf – 5 reasons to play
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Story by John Ross Jack Nicklaus with Royal Dornoch staff in 2014
Royal Dornoch head pro on his rounds with the stars as he marks 25…
Sandy Lyle will hit the opening tee shot of this year's Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Sandy Lyle is one of Scotland's all-time golfing greats
Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club's Sheena Wood, in a purple top, with her European team-mates after beating Spain in Gran Canaria. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Aberdeen Ladies' Sheena Wood helps European select topple Spanish team in Gran Canaria
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Sandy Lyle is a special, quiet sort of hero
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Asylum seekers will be distributed across all of Scotland's local authority areas. Image: Supplied.
Moray Council 'working closely' with Home Office to potentially shelter asylum seekers
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was under the influence with ketamine in the car
Highland Council has deleted the post. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Stay lazy my friends!' Highland Council deletes Facebook post about 'Mt Everest corpses'
Beautiful from the outside, the home is even more impressive inside. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Exceptional Ellon home on the market for £450,000
Hot cross scones are a winner this Easter. Image: Primula
Midweek meal: Have a cheesy Easter with these hot cross scones
An artist's impression of what one of the stops for the the Aberdeen Rapid Transit system (ART) could look like in action, with a specialised vehicle pulling up to transport passengers. Image: Nestrans.
Aberdeen Rapid Transit could end up using regular buses instead of specialised vehicles

Editor's Picks