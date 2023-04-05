Why we play golf: 10 Scottish golfers in their own words

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Golf is a sport that brings so many different things to so many different people.

Recently, we have been celebrating Scotland’s contribution to golf and all the amazing opportunities it presents. As part of our partnership with VisitScotland, we have revealed 9 reasons to fall in love with golf; encouraged people start playing golf with our beginner’s guide; showcased the best nine-hole courses to play on; and celebrated the many other exciting travel experiences golf can bring into your life.

Benefits of golf

Now, we have asked 10 golfers across Scotland, of varying ages and abilities, to share with us exactly why they play golf and what this much-loved sport brings to their lives.

Tara Hamon

Age: 26

Played golf for: 3 years

Location: St Andrews, Fife

“I am a 26 year old golfer born and raised at the dream golfing destination, St Andrews. I became an avid golfer in the peak of the Covid 19 pandemic, so have been playing for three years now.

“Golf has become my best friend for so many reasons. It has allowed me to meet so many new people, and experience incredible opportunities I would never have dreamed of – including meeting Rory Mcilroy at the 150th Open at St Andrews. The life skills that you learn from hitting a tiny white ball is remarkable.

“Taking up golf is the best thing I have ever done, and it has truly changed my life.”

Ethan Scobie

Age: 12

Played golf for: 8 years

Location: East Renfrewshire

“I first went to the driving range at age four and then joined The Wee Wonders Junior Programme at Whitecraigs Golf Course at age seven. I have been a member at Whitecraigs Golf Club since then. I play golf because I really enjoy it and I have met lots of new friends through golf and we sometimes meet up to play a round — I wouldn’t know these people if I didn’t play golf.

“The reasons I enjoy it is because it is relaxing and calming for my brain, it makes me feel no stress whatsoever, this is because you are out in nature having a great time doing the stuff you love. I get lots out of golf: one of them is resilience. I need resilience because if I have a bad hole, I need to bounce back for the next one. Try it and see for yourself.”

David Hanlin

Age: 69

Played golf for: 25 years

Location: Tayport, Fife



“Why do I play golf? I enjoy the competition with my friends, I love to win and so I play to win. I like the camaraderie that golf brings as well as the walking. I really like my club — I play at Drumoig Golf Course — and on the course I have seen deer, heron, weasels and squirrels, and the views are spectacular.

“Drumoig is split over three levels and when you are going from level three to two, you see across the Carnoustie and the other way you can see St Andrews Bay, it’s a lovely place to play; it’s a lovely place to walk. As well as playing in Scotland, I have golfed in America, the Canary Islands and Spain and now, Meg and I are planning our first golfing holiday abroad together. There are so many benefits of golf.”

Lynda Dobinson

Age: 60

Played golf for: 2 years

Location: Dunfermline, Fife



“I have been playing golf for two years now and last summer my handicap started coming down quite well. I have been playing on the main course now at Dunfermline Golf Club. The main reason I play golf is so that my partner and I could play together. It is another interest we can enjoy together. He is an amazing player — he’s been playing for 57 years.

“I love being outdoors, so golf is ideal, and it gives me another reason to be outside. I also play golf for the social side. I am meeting new friends all the time because there are new ladies joining the club all the time. I love it!

“I would recommend it to anyone, just give it a go. My only regret is that I didn’t discover it sooner.”

John Hamilton

Age: 17

Played golf for: 10 years

Location: East Renfrewshire

“Like a lot of young boys, I used to play football but soon realised I wasn’t enjoying it as much and this is when I started to get into golf. I got my first set of clubs at seven and was regularly going up the driving range with my dad, who also sometimes took me out on the course at Cathkin Braes Golf Club.

“Golf has always been in my family with both my grandfathers, dad, uncles and cousins all playing it, so I guess I had to follow in the family obsession. I think the reason why I love golf so much is that every shot is different and you can play the best golf of your life one day and the next time it is a horror show.

“For example, I played in the Scottish Boys Championship at Edzell last year and I played the worst golf of the year, but at least I wasn’t last – the next day I played I was 20 shots better.”

Jim McPhillimy

Age: 59

Played golf for: 50 years

Location: Perthshire



“Golf is a big thing in my family; my dad played his whole life. I have been playing for 50 years, in which time I’ve made three holes-in-one and still have a handicap of three.

“I’ve been lucky to play amazing courses across the country, but I’m currently a member at my all-time favourite: the Home of Golf, St Andrews Golf Club.

“I love getting outside, the social aspect and the fact you can play golf at any age and any ability thanks to handicaps. Look at me – I’m semi-retired and I’m actively working on my fitness so that I can play better golf in my sixties than I did in my fifties! How many sports can you say that about?”

Laura Beveridge

Age: 34

Played golf for: 24 years

Location: Aberdeen



“I started playing golf at the age of 10. Golf becomes part of your life, just as life can be related back to golf. You overcome challenges, no two shots are the same and it teaches you a lot about yourself. I love that no matter the ability or age, everyone is on a level playing field when they start.

“There’s always a wee surprise in every round, something that gets you wanting more, and that’s the hook of the game. It’s opened so many doors for me, I’m so fortunate to have this as my career.”

Connor Syme & Stuart Syme

Connor

Age: 27

Played golf for: 15 years

Location: Fife

“I am currently playing golf in South Africa and so, as you can imagine, I am very grateful for all the opportunities golf has given me. I was born in Kirkcaldy and started playing golf when I was young, but only became more serious as a 12-year-old. I am excited to play golf as a career as it was something that started off as a hobby for me. And now golf has turned into my full-time job and I get to travel the world doing it.”

Stuart

(Connor’s dad and coach)

Age: 52

Played golf for: 50 years

Location: Fife

“I play golf as I get to travel and see many countries I’d never have visited, but golf also means I get to be my own boss. Having progressed through my 30-plus years as a professional to owning a couple of golf businesses, I am definitely the definition of having a dream and being bold enough to go out and achieve it.

“The travel benefits for golf are amazing as everyone who plays it has a chance to travel as there are golf courses in pretty much every country in the world! I also love to play golf because you are outdoors whilst getting all that exercise, then there’s the four miles you usually walk during a round of golf, the camaraderie with your friends and playing companions, plus the fun of the clubhouse afterwards!”

Meg Hanlin

Age: 65

Played golf for: 3 years

Location: Tayport, Fife

“Before I retired at the start of lockdown in 2020, I said to myself ‘I’d never play golf in a million years’! My husband David always golfs, so I thought it would be something we could play together. When I retired I got lessons at Drumoig and bought a set of clubs and I started to play. I wanted to play because it was good exercise and something I could do with my husband, it was about togetherness. I have a bad handicap, because I am still new to it, but it’s not about that for me.

“We are now thinking about going on a golfing holiday together for the first time, to Portugal.”

