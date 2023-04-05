LIVE UPDATES: Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP funding probe as police search garden

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have arrested Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell in connection with a probe into the SNP’s finances.

Its former chief executive, 58, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, as officers searched a number of addresses, including the couple’s Glasgow home.

He was later released without charge pending further investigation.

The SNP has been under pressure to explain questions about donations given to the party for independence.

Mr Murrell, who married Ms Sturgeon in 2010, stepped down from his role last month following a row over the reporting of SNP membership numbers, a controversy that also saw communications chief Murray Foote resign.

