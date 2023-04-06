Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy

Humza Yousaf has raised serious questions over the way the SNP has been governed under Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell a day after police raided the former first minister’s home and party headquarters.

Speaking to media after an astonishing 24 hours for his party, Mr Yousaf answered questions on the past and future of the party.

It follows Mr Murrell’s arrest and release on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into party finances.

I’m not going to make this personal about Peter or Nicola. – Humza Yousaf

Police have been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Over 30 minutes inside the new first minister’s residence at Bute House, here’s how Mr Yousaf responded to questions.

Q1 – Do you understand the party’s finances?

Mr Yousaf, looking relaxed in his new home in Edinburgh, is under pressure from day one to understand the party’s finances and set up a new party structure with better transparency.

“Of course, one of the first things I asked for was a debrief from all the relevant people,” he said.

“My first thing to do is agree to review a governance and transparency with external input so that we can be as open as possible.”

Does that raise questions about the lack of transparency under his predecessor, Ms Sturgeon?

She was criticised by opponents for drawing a line between her role and her husband’s responsibilities for finances.

“What Nicola said is for her to explain, of course,” Mr Yousaf said.

“For me, given the circumstances coming in as party leader, given the live police investigation, given the public interest in the finances, of course, I’ll be keeping a close eye on it.”

Q2 – Will Nicola Sturgeon be allowed to stay in the SNP?

Politicians are often suspended or step away if they’re linked to investigations.

Only Mr Murrell was arrested and questioned under caution, but the close ties led to calls for Mr Yousaf to keep the wider problem at arm’s length.

But he said “of course” Ms Sturgeon will be keeping the SNP whip, a term which means she continues to sit as an ordinary party MSP.

“In terms of Peter Murrell’s membership status, I would have to check,” he added, raising more questions about his future in the party.

Q3 – Did Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon have too much power?

“Whatever else transpires in this case, it’s very, very clear that the governance of the party was not as it should be, was not the best standard,” Mr Yousaf said.

He also admitted problems with the row over a failure to be honest about the real number of SNP members in last month’s leadership debate.

It was that scandal which led to Mr Murrell’s resignation, a month after his wife, the first minister.

“I’m not going to make this personal about Peter, or Nicola,” he said.

“I’ve said during the course of the election contest that took place over the last six or seven weeks that I have respect for them both.”

“But clearly, there’s now an opportunity in the new chief executive, the appointment of which will be an open process, to do things differently.”

He added: “I can tell you my wife is not going to be applying for the role of chief executive of the party.”

His wife, Nadia El Nakla, is already an SNP councillor in Dundee.

Q4 – Do you expect to be questioned?

Mr Yousaf said: “The police will obviously decide how to conduct their investigation in due course.

“But no, I don’t think so, given that I’ve had no dealings with the party’s finances ever, in fact, and I’ve never been an office bearer in the party either.

Q5 – What does the first minister think about the conspiracy theories?

He dismissed theories that the timing of the election and the police raids were orchestrated in any way to minimise damage.

“To me that sounds like a conspiracy theory that somehow we were in cahoots with Police Scotland around the timing,” he said.

“The timing of any investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, it’s not determined by anybody else.”

Q6 – What damage will this cause at the polls?

Mr Yousaf now has an uphill battle to win back support while Labour regain lost ground and unionists sense an opportunity.

“We’re starting at the basis where support for independence is around about 50-50, we’re starting at a strong base,” he said.

“We need to get back onto the territory of talking about why independence would benefit the people of Scotland.”

But questions about his leadership less than two weeks in were laughed off.

“I have to say in all the ministerial roles I’ve had, almost questioning whether or not I should resign two weeks in is probably a record,” he added.