Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon’s legacy

The new SNP leader opened up to questioning one day after the party's former chief executive was arrested and quizzed by police for 11 hours - here's what he said.

Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
By Andy Philip

Humza Yousaf has raised serious questions over the way the SNP has been governed under Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell a day after police raided the former first minister’s home and party headquarters.

Speaking to media after an astonishing 24 hours for his party, Mr Yousaf answered questions on the past and future of the party.

It follows Mr Murrell’s arrest and release on Wednesday in connection with an investigation into party finances.

I’m not going to make this personal about Peter or Nicola.

– Humza Yousaf

Police have been investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Over 30 minutes inside the new first minister’s residence at Bute House, here’s how Mr Yousaf responded to questions.

Q1 – Do you understand the party’s finances?

Mr Yousaf, looking relaxed in his new home in Edinburgh, is under pressure from day one to understand the party’s finances and set up a new party structure with better transparency.

“Of course, one of the first things I asked for was a debrief from all the relevant people,” he said.

“My first thing to do is agree to review a governance and transparency with external input so that we can be as open as possible.”

Police outside Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell’s house on April 5. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Does that raise questions about the lack of transparency under his predecessor, Ms Sturgeon?

She was criticised by opponents for drawing a line between her role and her husband’s responsibilities for finances.

“What Nicola said is for her to explain, of course,” Mr Yousaf said.

“For me, given the circumstances coming in as party leader, given the live police investigation, given the public interest in the finances, of course, I’ll be keeping a close eye on it.”

Q2 – Will Nicola Sturgeon be allowed to stay in the SNP?

Politicians are often suspended or step away if they’re linked to investigations.

Only Mr Murrell was arrested and questioned under caution, but the close ties led to calls for Mr Yousaf to keep the wider problem at arm’s length.

But he said “of course” Ms Sturgeon will be keeping the SNP whip, a term which means she continues to sit as an ordinary party MSP.

“In terms of Peter Murrell’s membership status, I would have to check,” he added, raising more questions about his future in the party.

Peter Murrell messages
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell at the Wimbledon Championships.

Q3 – Did Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon have too much power?

“Whatever else transpires in this case, it’s very, very clear that the governance of the party was not as it should be, was not the best standard,” Mr Yousaf said.

He also admitted problems with the row over a failure to be honest about the real number of SNP members in last month’s leadership debate.

It was that scandal which led to Mr Murrell’s resignation, a month after his wife, the first minister.

“I’m not going to make this personal about Peter, or Nicola,” he said.

“I’ve said during the course of the election contest that took place over the last six or seven weeks that I have respect for them both.”

“But clearly, there’s now an opportunity in the new chief executive, the appointment of which will be an open process, to do things differently.”

Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

He added: “I can tell you my wife is not going to be applying for the role of chief executive of the party.”

His wife, Nadia El Nakla, is already an SNP councillor in Dundee.

Q4 – Do you expect to be questioned?

Mr Yousaf said: “The police will obviously decide how to conduct their investigation in due course.

“But no, I don’t think so, given that I’ve had no dealings with the party’s finances ever, in fact, and I’ve never been an office bearer in the party either.

Q5 – What does the first minister think about the conspiracy theories?

He dismissed theories that the timing of the election and the police raids were orchestrated in any way to minimise damage.

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan competed to win the right to lead the SNP last month. Image: DC Thomson.

“To me that sounds like a conspiracy theory that somehow we were in cahoots with Police Scotland around the timing,” he said.

“The timing of any investigation is absolutely for Police Scotland, it’s not determined by anybody else.”

Q6 – What damage will this cause at the polls?

Mr Yousaf now has an uphill battle to win back support while Labour regain lost ground and unionists sense an opportunity.

“We’re starting at the basis where support for independence is around about 50-50, we’re starting at a strong base,” he said.

“We need to get back onto the territory of talking about why independence would benefit the people of Scotland.”

But questions about his leadership less than two weeks in were laughed off.

“I have to say in all the ministerial roles I’ve had, almost questioning whether or not I should resign two weeks in is probably a record,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Humza Yousaf took questions on an SNP crisis less than two weeks into the job. Image: PA
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented