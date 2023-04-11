Western Isles ‘taken for granted’ by SNP government, says Anas Sarwar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says the people of the Western Isles “deserve so much better” than the SNP as he took them to task on the ferries chaos blighting island communities.

The party’s chief hit out at the Scottish Government’s handling of the CalMac ferry crisis as he embarked on a three-day tour of the islands.

He is backing the campaign of former Daily Record Westminster Editor Torcuil Crichton, Labour’s candidate for the Western Isles at the next general election.

The construction of two new ferries to serve the west coast, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The ferry fleet has also been hit by an ongoing breakdown crisis which has knocked out three major vessels and left gaps across CalMac’s west coast service.

Several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool have been cancelled due to engine problems with CalMac’s largest ferry.

In South Uist islanders are being offered a once-a week-service for the next month due to breakdowns.

And Corran Ferry users have been left with no service for several weeks after their relief ferry also suffered a breakdown.

‘Neglect of the islands’

Mr Sarwar said: “The SNP’s neglect of the islands and their vital ferry services are coming home to roost with a broken down timetable that leaves islanders with only a once-in-a-week lifeline to the mainland. That is simply unacceptable.

“If there had been effective political representation from the islands day after day on this issue in Westminster and Holyrood the situation would not have come to this.

“The people of the Western Isles deserve so much better than they have had from the SNP. Scottish Labour is ready to provide the change that the Western Isles need.”

Mr Sarwar and Mr Crichton are due to meet a number of community and business representatives over the next three days as they travel through the islands.

They will be joined by Scottish Labour Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant.

Mr Crichton added: “The ferry crisis in the Western Isles has gone from farce to despair.

“People are already angry that the SNP government has shown so little effort to resolving the issue.

“The latest development makes some people question whether the SNP government have any long term commitment to the islands.”

‘Ongoing technical issues’

The Scottish Government has invested more than £2 billion in ferry services since 2007 and has outlined plans to invest around £700 million in a five-year plan to improve ferry infrastructure.

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “Unfortunately there have been ongoing technical issues with vessels resulting in delays to the annual overhaul programme and cancellation of sailings.

“The expertise and responsibility for operational decisions regarding the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services lies with CalMac as the operator, but we recognise this issue is not just about transport performance in itself – it’s about delivering the confidence needed to sustain island populations.

“Regrettably communities have been greatly impacted and we fully recognise the need to improve reliability and confidence in services.

“Ferry operators prioritise food supplies during disruption, and are part of the local resilience partnership, they remain in contact with local communities and hauliers.

“CalMac are also considering additional sailings on other routes to help manage capacity in light of the ongoing issue with the MV Loch Seaforth.”