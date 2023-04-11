Western Isles ‘taken for granted’ by SNP government, says Anas Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Western Isles ‘taken for granted’ by SNP government, says Anas Sarwar

The Scottish Labour leader hit out at the Scottish Government's handling of the ferry crisis as he embarked on a three-day tour of the islands.

By Adele Merson
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says the people of the Western Isles “deserve so much better” than the SNP as he took them to task on the ferries chaos blighting island communities.

The party’s chief hit out at the Scottish Government’s handling of the CalMac ferry crisis as he embarked on a three-day tour of the islands.

He is backing the campaign of former Daily Record Westminster Editor Torcuil Crichton, Labour’s candidate for the Western Isles at the next general election.

The construction of two new ferries to serve the west coast, MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802, is well behind schedule and over budget.

The ferry fleet has also been hit by an ongoing breakdown crisis which has knocked out three major vessels and left gaps across CalMac’s west coast service.

Several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool have been cancelled due to engine problems with CalMac’s largest ferry.

In South Uist islanders are being offered a once-a week-service for the next month due to breakdowns.

And Corran Ferry users have been left with no service for several weeks after their relief ferry also suffered a breakdown.

‘Neglect of the islands’

Mr Sarwar said: “The SNP’s neglect of the islands and their vital ferry services are coming home to roost with a broken down timetable that leaves islanders with only a once-in-a-week lifeline to the mainland. That is simply unacceptable.

“If there had been effective political representation from the islands day after day on this issue in Westminster and Holyrood the situation would not have come to this.

“The people of the Western Isles deserve so much better than they have had from the SNP. Scottish Labour is ready to provide the change that the Western Isles need.”

Mr Sarwar and Mr Crichton are due to meet a number of community and business representatives over the next three days as they travel through the islands.

The sign which greets travellers in Nether Lochaber alerting them to the fact the Corran Ferry is currently out of action. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They will be joined by Scottish Labour Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant.

Mr Crichton added: “The ferry crisis in the Western Isles has gone from farce to despair.

“People are already angry that the SNP government has shown so little effort to resolving the issue.

“The latest development makes some people question whether the SNP government have any long term commitment to the islands.”

‘Ongoing technical issues’

The Scottish Government has invested more than £2 billion in ferry services since 2007 and has outlined plans to invest around £700 million in a five-year plan to improve ferry infrastructure.

Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “Unfortunately there have been ongoing technical issues with vessels resulting in delays to the annual overhaul programme and cancellation of sailings.

“The expertise and responsibility for operational decisions regarding the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services lies with CalMac as the operator, but we recognise this issue is not just about transport performance in itself – it’s about delivering the confidence needed to sustain island populations.

“Regrettably communities have been greatly impacted and we fully recognise the need to improve reliability and confidence in services.

“Ferry operators prioritise food supplies during disruption, and are part of the local resilience partnership, they remain in contact with local communities and hauliers.

“CalMac are also considering additional sailings on other routes to help manage capacity in light of the ongoing issue with the MV Loch Seaforth.”

