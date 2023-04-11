Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool have been cancelled due to engine problems with CalMac’s largest ferry.

Commuters are facing a day of disruption due to issues with MV Loch Seaforth’s engine control system.

Sailings leaving from Stornoway at 7am and 2pm have been cancelled as well the 10.30am service departing from Ullapool.

CalMac said a review will be held at around 2pm today to evaluate if the 5.30pm sailing from Ullapool will still go ahead. The ferry is currently berthed at Ullapool Harbour.

They encouraged passengers to use the Uig to Tarbert route in the meantime.

🔶AMBER #Ullapool #Stornoway 11Apr There will be a review approx. 14:00 for the 17:30 sailing from Ullapool.

Please note limited capacity is available on the alternative route via Uig-Tarbert. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 11, 2023

Corran Ferry cancellations

Built in 2014, MV Loch Seaforth has faced breakdowns in the past.

In 2021, the ferry – the newest large ferry in Calmac’s fleet – suffered a “major breakdown” and had to be transported to Greenock for specialist repairs.

It was out of action for several weeks.

Today’s breakdown follows after residents in the western Scottish Highlands and Argyll and Bute have expressed outrage after the Corran Ferry was also pulled service.

Reduced sailings were already in place while repair work is being carried out on MV Corran when the relief vessel also broke down last week.

Business owners and healthcare workers said their work and income has been negatively impacted as a result.

Some have even said they are withholding council tax to help cover increased fuel costs.