Corran Ferry users left with no service for ‘several weeks’ after relief ferry also breaks down

Corran Ferry users have been left with no service for several weeks after their relief ferry also suffered a breakdown.

The ferry is a vital link between the Ardnamurchan peninsula and Corran, which offers direct road access to Fort William.

But users have been left without the link after both the Corran Ferry and its relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, have broken down.

Journeys take roughly six minutes across the Corran Narrows and with the route being one of the busiest ferry services in Scotland.

47-year-old relief ferry breaks down

Despite the Maid of Glencoul being 47 years old, it was required to be called in to provide a reduced timetable and reduced capacity after the main ferry the MV Corran broke down on Friday.

However, the replacement vessel immediately also broke down and an investigation found a fault with its drive train.

It is currently being towed to a dry dock for repairs.

Highland Council has now issued a statement saying it may be the case that the MV Corran will be back in operation first.

It comes as Scotland gears up for the Easter weekend with families, tourists and visitors flocking to holiday hotspots across the country.

Council apologies as long road detour in place

In the meantime, the council has advised that the A861 around Loch Linnhe and Fort William area will be busier than normal.

They have asked for the “public’s understanding during this challenging time”.

Residents and tourists will now have to drive more than an hour to the north of Loch Linnhe.

The roads are single-track, and due to the holiday traffic, may take even longer.

Highland Council said if any temporary arrangements that are possible, such as a bus passenger service, will most likely have to wait until after the Easter break due to a lack of staff.

They said they would issue more information as soon as possible on Corran Ferry’s social media pages and website.

A spokesman said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this will unfortunately cause for locals, businesses, and visitors alike, but this situation is out with our control at present.”

Council looking for ‘long-term sustainable solution’

Chairman of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Ken Gowans said: “Staff are working over the Easter holidays to find ways to mitigate the immediate outage.

“But I can provide assurance that the council is currently exploring a range of measures to that will provide a long-term sustainable solution as matter of urgency.”

“We have been in discussion with Calmac who offered us additional engineering support and they are also helping where they can with spare parts but even with that repairs are likely to take some time to complete.

“We are working closely with our multi-agency partners at Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service to manage the situation as best we can.”

Highland Council are exploring different options to upgrade the service given the current vessel age, including approving a business case for two electric ferries in November last year.

However, an official poll carried out by more than 600 people found residents wanted a fixed link such as a bridge or tunnel.

‘Lack of funding over many years’

Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said: “This vital link has been severed because of a lack of action and funding – over many years – to build resilience into Scotland’s ferries network.

“This means that, at an important time of the year for local businesses and visitors, the Corran Narrows service was left relying on a 47-year-old backup vessel.

“SNP’s ministers in Edinburgh can’t just wash their hands of this, and I doubt local residents, businesses or visitors care one jot whether blame lies mainly in Inverness or in Edinburgh.

“I will be writing to the Transport Minister, Kevin Stewart, to remind him of the promises his predecessor made to me to meet with local communities and to hear first-hand the impact on their lives and businesses.

“In the meantime, Highland Council, as the service operator, must improve their communication with those affected. It has taken for too long for any update to come on the nature of the problem or how long the ongoing suspension of the Corran Ferry might last.

“This uncertainty just risks making a bad situation even worse.”