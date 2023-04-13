North-east fishing chief ‘desperately scouring’ Indonesia for workers amid Home Office visa changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east fishing chief ‘desperately scouring’ Indonesia for workers amid Home Office visa changes

The fishing industry is pleading with the UK Government to rethink the proposal, warning it could cause chaos for Scottish fishermen.

By Rachel Amery
Fishermen say there may be a crisis in the industry. Image: Alessandro De Mad/Shutterstock.


A north-east fishing boss currently in Indonesia in a “desperate” search to find workers for Scottish boats has hit out at the UK Government for tightening visa rules.

Almost a fifth of fishermen working in Scotland come from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), and up until today many did so by getting a transit visa.

Transit visas allowed these fishermen to travel to Scotland to board a vessel that will go on to fish in international waters.

However, new rules came into force at midnight banning anyone on a transit visa from carrying out work on fishing boats, and requiring them to get a skilled workers visa instead.

The sector says this will make it difficult to hire foreign fishermen as this type of visa requires a higher level of English language skills which many do not have.

However, a spokeswoman for the Home Office said having fishermen with better English will help protect “potentially vulnerable workers from exploitation”.

Mike Park, from the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association in Fraserburgh, worries the rule change will lead to small family-owned businesses closing down.

Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association. Image: Supplied.

He spoke to the Press and Journal from Indonesia where he says he is “desperately scouring” around to hire workers with the required English skills to come over and work on Scottish boats.

New visa regulations

As of midnight the UK Government has banned those with transit visas from all forms of activity, both onshore and in UK territorial waters.

Previously Scottish vessels could use transit visas to hire crew from outside the EEA as long as they were working “wholly or mainly” outside of UK territory, which is defined as more than 12 nautical miles from the shore.

But now they will need a skilled workers visa to do this.

Fishing boats in Oban’s South Pier. Image: Lachlan1/Shutterstock.

‘The industry faces a crisis’

For the past few months the industry has been urging the UK Government to remove the English language requirement from the skilled workers visa for fisherman.

Mr Park, speaking from Indonesia, said: “We have asked for a dispensation from the new regulations because it is going to cause harm to the industry.

“But in the 11th hour the Home Office has rejected this and now the industry faces a crisis.”

He said this will be a particular problem for fishermen on the west coast and the Western Isles.

Mr Park added it will be “very, very difficult” to find enough fishermen who meet the requirements for a skilled workers visa to meet demand.

He estimates for around every 350 foreign seamen on Scottish boats, only around six will have the required English language certificate for this visa.

Mr Park said: “We are desperately scouring around trying to hire fishermen, but this is going to affect family owned businesses.

“And if the boats cannot supply producers on the Western Isles, factories will face so much pressure that in the medium to long term they will have to shut down as well.”

‘Essential’ changes are made, says Gougeon

Scottish ministers have also been urging the UK Government to rethink the proposals.

The Scottish Government opposes the use of transit visas for fishermen as it does not meet the needs of the industry and does not give workers enough protection, but say changes need to be made to the skilled workers visa.

Scottish Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “Despite use raising our concerns previously, the UK Government has once again ignored our requests for workable changes to the skilled worker visa provision.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“These recent changes impose further cost barriers on an industry which is still recovering from the impact of a forced EU exit without a full understanding of the effects on remote rural and island economy.”

She said it is “essential” changes are made to this decision to avoid “severe hardship” on families.

Ms Gougeon added: “I strongly urge the home secretary to ensure that the promised support to the industry to access the right visas is in place now, to prevent a potentially significant impact on Scotland’s fishing industry.”

Fishermen left in ‘legal limbo’

Many were only informed of the rule change hours before it came into force.

Alistair Carmichael, Lib Dem MP for Orkney and Shetland, says the decision to announce it so late on is “beyond reckless and ridiculous”.

He said Home Office officials must now change course “immediately”.

Mr Carmichael said: “It is throwing fishermen into legal limbo when many of them are already at sea with their crew, putting them at risk of financial penalties with no warning.

Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Vicki Flores/Shutterstock.

“It is a classic case of ministers and their officials making a decision on the hoof with no care for the consequences.

“Fishing communities are sick and tired of being caught between governments which treat them with disinterest mixed with contempt – we need change.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “As a matter of longstanding policy, fishermen should have the correct permission before starting work in the UK and are not permitted to work in UK territorial waters with a transit visa.

“Under the Skilled Worker route a range of roles in the sector are covered including share fishermen, trawler skippers and deckhands on large fishing vessels are eligible as long as salary and English language requirements are met.

“These requirements help protect potentially vulnerable workers from exploitation.”

