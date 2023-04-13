Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire Thousands of pounds has been raised to help the family, who lost all their belongings in the blaze. By Cameron Roy April 13 2023, 4.59pm Share Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5608474/inverurie-mum-death-fire/ Copy Link 1 comment Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation