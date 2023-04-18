SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Colin Beattie, 71, who has been the MSP for Musselburgh since 2011, was taken into custody by officers this morning.

By Justin Bowie
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.

The SNP’s treasurer has been arrested by police in connection with their investigation into the party’s finances.

It comes nearly two weeks after the arrest and release of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Beattie, born in Forfar, served as the party’s treasurer for 16 years from 2004 until 2020 when he was replaced by Fife MP Douglas Chapman.

But Mr Chapman quit in frustration after claiming he had not been given enough information to do the job.

Mr Beattie stepped in again and resumed his role overseeing the party’s finances.

The ongoing police investigation centres around the spending of £600,000 which was originally earmarked for independence campaigning.

Peter Murrell was previously arrested. Image: PA.

Dozens of police were in attendance at Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home on April 5 when he was arrested.

Officers stood guard outside as a tent was erected outside the property as investigators searched the Lanarkshire home for evidence.

On the same day, a campervan worth more than £100,000 was seized from Mr Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline.

SNP sources claimed the luxury motorhome had been bought for campaigning in the 2021 election due to Covid restrictions.

But opposition MSPs cast doubt on that explanation.

It also emerged the SNP’s auditors quit last year and have not yet been replaced.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf revealed he had been unaware of this before he took over from Ms Sturgeon in the top job.

Party insiders warned the SNP leader must now drastically overhaul his party to increase transparency.

A leaked video from 2021 showed his predecessor Ms Sturgeon brushing off concerns from members about the SNP’s finances.

Mr Yousaf has promised a review into what must be fixed within the party.

Mr Beattie’s arrest comes hours before Mr Yousaf planned to outline his priorities for his government as MSPs return to Holyrood.

‘Deeply concerning’

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said today: “This is yet another deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”

Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “The police investigation into the SNP’s murky finances is consuming the party – and Humza Yousaf has to get a grip of the situation, rather than stand by wringing his hands.

“He must show some leadership and suspend Colin Beattie – along with Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon.”

