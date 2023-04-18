SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP’s treasurer has been arrested by police in connection with their investigation into the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, 71, who has been the MSP for Musselburgh since 2011, was taken into custody by officers this morning.

It comes nearly two weeks after the arrest and release of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Beattie, born in Forfar, served as the party’s treasurer for 16 years from 2004 until 2020 when he was replaced by Fife MP Douglas Chapman.

But Mr Chapman quit in frustration after claiming he had not been given enough information to do the job.

Mr Beattie stepped in again and resumed his role overseeing the party’s finances.

The ongoing police investigation centres around the spending of £600,000 which was originally earmarked for independence campaigning.

Dozens of police were in attendance at Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home on April 5 when he was arrested.

Officers stood guard outside as a tent was erected outside the property as investigators searched the Lanarkshire home for evidence.

On the same day, a campervan worth more than £100,000 was seized from Mr Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline.

SNP sources claimed the luxury motorhome had been bought for campaigning in the 2021 election due to Covid restrictions.

But opposition MSPs cast doubt on that explanation.

It also emerged the SNP’s auditors quit last year and have not yet been replaced.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf revealed he had been unaware of this before he took over from Ms Sturgeon in the top job.

Party insiders warned the SNP leader must now drastically overhaul his party to increase transparency.

A leaked video from 2021 showed his predecessor Ms Sturgeon brushing off concerns from members about the SNP’s finances.

Mr Yousaf has promised a review into what must be fixed within the party.

Mr Beattie’s arrest comes hours before Mr Yousaf planned to outline his priorities for his government as MSPs return to Holyrood.

‘Deeply concerning’

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said today: “This is yet another deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”

Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “The police investigation into the SNP’s murky finances is consuming the party – and Humza Yousaf has to get a grip of the situation, rather than stand by wringing his hands.

“He must show some leadership and suspend Colin Beattie – along with Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon.”