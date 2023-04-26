‘Extreme’ fishing ban plans must be scrapped and replaced with pilot scheme, claim Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Extreme’ fishing ban plans must be scrapped and replaced with pilot scheme, claim Tories

The party will set out a policy opposing 'unworkable plans' for Highly Protected Marine Areas at its spring conference in Glasgow on Friday.

The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

Scottish Tories are drawing up proposals to scrap controversial plans for fishing bans and replace them with a “small scale” pilot scheme.

The party will set out the policy opposing “unworkable plans” for Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) at its spring conference in Glasgow on Friday.

Rachael Hamilton, the party’s rural affairs spokeswoman, will call on the SNP and Greens to go “back to the drawing board” and scrap the proposals which they claim will put “rural jobs and livelihoods at risk”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has already indicated the zones will not be “imposed” in places that do not want them, following a fierce backlash from island communities. 

Humza Yousaf MSP has faced pressure over his government’s proposals. Image: PA

Under the Tory plan, a study would be carried out on how the plans could directly affect coastal and fishing communities.

The party would also commission a feasibility study into giving councils more power to ensure marine protection designations are effectively implemented and enforced.

They want to see annual reviews of any protected areas implemented to ensure fish stocks are appropriately protected in the right areas.

After evidence is gathered, the Conservatives wants to see a “small scale” pilot phase introduced before any zones can get the go ahead.

What are HPMAs?

The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland’s seas designated as HPMAs.

The proposals are a consequence of the two parties’ power-sharing deal, known as the Bute House Agreement.

Commercial and recreational fishing would be banned in the designated areas.

They would also place strict limits on infrastructure construction.

Those in favour of the proposals say it would lead to greater biodiversity and abundance of marine species, including those which are targeted by commercial and recreational fishers.

Backlash grows

However, HPMAs have raised “fear and uncertainty” among coastal communities right across the Highlands, islands and along the North Sea coast.

The pressure is also being felt on SNP parliamentarians, with Banffshire and Buchan MSP Karen Adam raising concerns over the government’s proposals.

She has written to SNP Government minister Màiri McAllan, urging her to do more to engage with and reassure fishers across Scotland on the policy.

Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast has raised concerns over HPMAs. Image: Supplied

In her letter, sent on April 19, the SNP MSP said constituents had contacted her in recent weeks with concerns around engagement with those impacted.

Former SNP MSP, Angus MacDonald, who lives in Lewis, quit the SNP after 35 years. 

He described the new highly regulated fishing zones as the “final straw”.

Banff and Buchan Tory MP David Duguid has written to the first minister urging him to “practice what he preaches” after he said HPMAs would not be imposed on communities “that do not want them”.

He said fishing operations out of ports like Peterhead and Fraserburgh should not be included in the “catastrophic proposals”.

‘Rural jobs at stake’

Ms Hamilton will outline her party’s approach to HPMAs at the Scottish Event Complex (SEC) in Glasgow on Friday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will be among the speakers at the two-day event.

She said: “A small-scale pilot of marine proposals is the only responsible way forward to protect Scotland’s seas.

“They must commit to taking an evidence-led approach which should also involve an analysis phase and a piloting phase before any proposal is given the go ahead.

Rachael Hamilton MSP.fishing Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.

“Rural jobs and livelihoods are at stake here and the onus is on SNP-Green ministers to get this right, especially when the economic outlook is already so fragile in rural and coastal communities.”

In their 2021 Holyrood election manifesto, the Tories committed to piloting their introduction.

They also vowed to review the current Marine Protected Areas which cover 37% of Scottish waters, with a view to expanding the area they cover.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on April 20, Mr Yousaf said no sites have been selected yet for the zones.

He added this would not begin until responses from a recent public consultation have been analysed.

‘Strength of feeling’

Ms McAllan said: “I recognise there is considerable strength of feeling on this issue – which is why I wanted to consult so early in the process on the principles of HPMAs and the criteria that might constitute site selection – we are not at the stage of having any sites in mind.

“I will be visiting coastal and island communities over the summer to hear from them directly, with a view to working hand-in-hand with individuals and businesses to ensure that these proposals are taken forward in a sustainable and just way. I am also meeting coastal MSPs shortly on this.

“We must not forget that the real threat to the Scottish fishing industry is the continuing adverse impacts of Brexit – including significant new trading and logistics costs – and UK Government immigration policies for fishing and other seafood industries, which fail to address post-Brexit labour shortages or meet Scotland’s distinct demographic and economic needs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
The current plans by the SNP-Green government would see at least 10% of Scotland's seas would be designated as HPMAs. Image: Shutterstock
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented