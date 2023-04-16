Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP

The Scottish Government has committed to designating at least 10% of Scotland's seas as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) by 2026.

By Adele Merson
Stornoway Harbour. Image: Shutterstock.

A former MSP from the Western Isles has quit the SNP after 35 years with controversial fishing ban proposals said to be the “final straw”.

But the controversial plans, which formed part of the agreement between the SNP and Greens, have been met with widespread outrage from fishing communities.

They have prompted Angus MacDonald, who hails from the Isle of Lewis and was MSP for Falkirk East from 2011 to 2021, to resign as a party member.

Sources say HPMAs were the “final straw” however the gender recognition reform debate and the governance of the party were also factors in his decision.

Angus MacDonald. Image: Scottish Parliament.

A member for 35 years, he was first elected as an SNP councillor in 2004.

He became an MSP in the 2011 landslide victory but after a decade he chose to step down to return to his native Lewis.

On social media, the politician has called for the need for a “new Highlands & Islands party”.

He is the latest figure to take a stance against HPMas, with a consultation into the plans closing on Monday, April 17.

Commercial and recreational fishing would be banned in the designated areas.

Highland MSP Kate Forbes spoke promised to axe the proposals during the SNP leadership race.

She argued the zones would have a “disproportionate socio-economic impact on our island and coastal communities”.

‘I will defend their interests’

Ian Blackford, MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, was put on the spot over the fishing bans during the BBC Sunday Show.

Asked if he was concerned what the plans could mean for some of his constituents, he said: “I’ll make my views clear to colleagues. Fishing is an important industry in my constituency, right up and down the west coast.

Ian Blackford was quizzed about the proposals on Sunday. Image: PA.

“In many cases you’re talking about families that have been engaged in fishing for many generations and of course I will defend their interests.

“I believe we will get to a decent landing place from this that protects the rights of local people to fish in the waters as they’ve done for many generations.”

Alex Watson Crook, project manager for the Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Trust, told  the BBC the trust is “broadly in favour” of the proposals.

She emphasised the benefits they bring the marine environment but admitted the public consultation had been “less than optimal”.

Ms Watson Crook said engagement should have done been “much earlier” with the industry to set out the benefits they can bring to low-impact fishing and other sectors.

‘Committed’ to fishing sector

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) already cover 37% of Scottish waters.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Scottish Ministers remain committed to supporting Scotland’s fishing sector, which plays such a key role in contributing to our economic prosperity – especially in remote, rural and island communities.

“However we are equally clear that a healthy marine environment is essential to supporting the long-term sustainability of the sector that would allow key species and habitats to restore and recover.

“We are currently at the early stages of consulting on the principles which will inform our overall approach to the future development of Highly Protected Marine Areas and how sites will be identified and selected.

“No sites have been proposed or selected as yet. We will continue to work closely with the fishing industry, other marine users and coastal communities as this work progresses.

“Scotland is not alone in recognising the need for higher levels of protection for the marine environment – the UK Government is developing proposals for Highly Protected Marine Areas and the EU is taking action to designate similar strictly protected areas through the EU Biodiversity Strategy to 2030.”

