Highland business owners say bridge or ferry ‘only solution’ to Corran ferry crisis

Two Highland business owners say a short tunnel or bridge is the only long-term plan to tackle disruption with the Corran Ferry.

People living on both sides of the Corran Narrows, near Fort William, have been left “frustrated and angry” by the ferry crisis which has hit local businesses.

There has been no vehicle ferry in place on the route since Easter, with only a passenger service in place to carry those wishing to travel to the Ardnamurchan peninsula.

Luke Alexander, owner of the Inn at Ardgour, a hotel in the area, say the “only long term solution is a fixed link”, such as a tunnel or bridge.

Lochaber businessman and Liberal Democrat councillor, Angus MacDonald, has also called on the Scottish Government to deliver such a project.

He said it would be “more resilient in bad weather, much cheaper to run, less prone to technical breakdowns and would be open 24 hours a day”.

It comes a day after Highland Council confirmed the return of the route’s main vessel MV Corran, which has been out of action since January, has been delayed again.

This is due to supply chain issues and means the ferry is not expected to be back in service until the end of June at the earliest.

A second relief vessel, Maid of Glencoul, is expected to be back up and running by June 5, after suffering a breakdown at Easter.

‘I’ve cut staff hours’

Mr Alexander described the current situation as “unsustainable” as he grapples with losing approximately a third of his usual bookings.

Around nine out of about 25 bookings cancelled last weekend alone.

These guests decided they did not want to take the passenger ferry or make a car journey of at least one hour and 16 minutes around Loch Linnhe.

The hotel owner said: “I’ve cut staff hours. I’m working 95 hours a week.

“The whole crisis highlights the fragility of the ferry service and the need for a fixed link.”

‘Feeling the squeeze’

Mr MacDonald, who created the Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop in Fort william, said businesses are “feeling the squeeze because tourists cannot come to visit”.

The Liberal Democrat councillor has his sights set on ousting Highland MP Ian Blackford from representing Ross, Skye and Lochaber at the next general election.

He said: “The Transport Minister Kevin Stewart should be paying a visit to apologise to all of those facing such an upheaval and discussing a long-term solution.

“In the short-term Highland council will be putting together a bid for a replacement ferry but it’s time to start thinking of a permanent solution.

“A short tunnel or bridge would be more resilient in bad weather, much cheaper to run, less prone to technical breakdowns and would be open 24 hours a day.

“It’s not good enough for the Scottish Government to pin the burden for such a project on the beleaguered and overstretched Highland council.

“The Edinburgh government has helped other communities with projects of this type and in the face of Scotland’s floundering ferry network, there is clearly support across parties for looking at permanent solutions.”

Corran route plans

Highland Council has for years believed a fixed link for Corran is the preferred long term option.

However, it was never considered to be affordable as a council-led project.

Highland Council wanted government agency Transport Scotland to include it in the recent strategic priorities for investment.

But this was unsuccessful and since then the council has invested £1.6 million in developing a replacement ferry option.

A fixed link, such as a bridge or tunnel, remains its long-term aspiration.

The ferry crosses Loch Linnhe, nine miles south of Fort William, at the Corran Narrows.

It is the busiest single-vessel operated route in Scotland, carrying more than 270,000 cars each year.

The Press and Journal revealed last year that the UK Government visited the Faroe Islands to look at their undersea road tunnel.

It was highlighted that it may lay the foundations for similar networks in Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles.

What does the government say?

Mr Stewart said the government recognises the unavailability of the ferry is causing “major disruption” for communities, businesses and visitors to the area.

He added the government published its second transport projects review last year, which did not consider the replacement of local ferry services by fixed links.

He added: “This was out of scope, given it is a matter for the local authorities who manage and operate these.

“As indicated previously, I would be happy to visit Lochaber to learn more about the Highland Council’s plans for the Corran Ferry, as they have ultimate responsibility for any decisions on maintenance, upgrades, or options to replace ferries.”