Highland hotel owner to lose around £1,300 a day from Corran ferry failure

A hotel owner near Fort William says he will lose around £1,300 a day while the Corran Ferry is out of action until at least the end of May.

The route’s main vessel, MV Corran, and relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, are both currently not in service due to mechanical issues.

Highland Council confirmed on Wednesday that the MV Corran will not return to service until late May or early June.

This has left business owners in the area fearing for the potential impact on their livelihoods.

Two alternative foot passenger vessels will be introduced to transport passengers across the Corran Narrows using the same route as the ferry.

But Luke Alexander, owner of The Inn at Ardgour, a hotel near Fort William, estimates he will still lose around £1,000 a day in April, rising to £1,300 in May.

Next month is the hotel’s busiest month of the year and the last week in May is the venue’s single busiest week of the year.

Although the crossing across the Corran Narrows takes just six minutes, it is one of the busiest routes in Scotland.

Motorists now face a journey of at least one hour and 16 minutes as drivers are forced to drive around Loch Linnhe.

‘I’m still going to lose a fortune’

Mr Alexander said: “My business is down 60% per day in revenue due to lost room bookings, lost evening meals and lost drinks in the bar.

“More than 50% of our evening trade wanders over on the Ferry by foot. The bulk of the remainder is guests staying with us. Now those hotel guests are cancelling.”

He said the mitigation measures put in place by the council will help locals get around but will not have a noticeable impact on his business.

Overnight guests at the hotel travel by car and need the ferry to travel over with their vehicle.

Mr Alexander said: “I’m still going to lose a fortune.”

He has been left to deal with a raft of cancellations from guests since the route’s relief vessel broke down on April 7.

The 11-bedroom hotel is currently fully booked in May but faces dropping to about 40% occupancy, if cancellations continue at their current level.

The business owner says the local authority should look to compensate businesses in the area who are losing out on trade as a direct result of the ferry cancellation.

Highland Council said it is “not aware” of any discussions about compensation having taken place and highlighted alternative routes by road, which take over an hour in travel time.

‘Inept is not a strong enough word’

The SNP Government has come under fire for an ongoing breakdown crisis which has knocked out three major vessels and left gaps across CalMac’s west coast service.

The operation of the Corran Ferry is the responsibility of Highland Council but Transport Minister Kevin Stewart has been urged to step in and sort the situation.

On Monday, he said he would be happy to visit Lochaber in “due course” to learn more about the council’s plans for the Corran Ferry.

The 22-year-old ferry has long needed replaced and at the end of 2022, Highland Council agreed to fund two new electric ferries, each with a capacity for 32 vehicles.

The vessel’s temporary cancellation heaps pressure on a sector that has already faced “massive struggles” during the Covid pandemic, Mr Alexander said.

He added: “The Highland Council through lack of planning and foresight, is responsible for the loss of the Corran Ferry service. They have neglected to plan and invest in a lifeline service to businesses and people on this peninsula and beyond. Now we suffer.

“The Scottish Government official response is to say it is up to the Highland Council to sort the mess.

“The minister says he will pay us a visit ‘in due course’. Inept is not a strong enough word.”

He continued: “The lack of investment in the west coast and the A82 and the lack of investment in the west coast of Scotland is scandalous anyway.”

Chair of Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, Councillor Ken Gowans said: “It is proving to be particularly challenging to identify a replacement for vehicular transport across the Narrows.

“However, we are continuing to explore all possible options because we understand the significant challenges this represents for local businesses and supply chains.”

‘Major disruption’

Mr Stewart said: “I absolutely recognise the unavailability of the Corran Ferry is causing major disruption for communities, businesses and visitors to the area.

“As I said previously, I would be happy to visit Lochaber to learn more about the Highland Council’s plans for the Corran Ferry, as they have ultimate responsibility for any decisions on maintenance, upgrades, or options to replace ferries.

“The previous Deputy First Minister announced in the budget process that the Scottish Government would provide full revenue funding to councils who run their own ferry services. Officials are in discussions with the Highland Council about these costs.

“CMAL are also continuing to work with the Council on improving shoreside infrastructure and the resilience of the service in the longer term.”